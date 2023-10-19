Global Luxury Furniture Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The luxury furniture market is expected to reach $30.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.”
- The Business Research Company
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The "luxury furniture market" is anticipated to reach $30.32 billion by 2027, with a 5.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2023."
Luxury furniture market thrives with home renovation trend; Asia-Pacific leads the luxury furniture market share ; Major players: IKEA Systems, Ralph Lauren Home, La-Z-Boy, Heritage Home Group, Arhaus, Bentley Home, Luxury Living Group, Cassina, Scavolini, Meco, Boca do Lobo, Interior Define, DelightFULL, Castlery, Jonathan Adler, Brabbu, Iola Furniture, Turri.
Luxury Furniture Market Segments
.By Type: Tables, Chairs, Sofas And Lounges, Kitchen, Lighting, Interior Accessories, Beds, Other Types
.By Material: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Leathers, Other Materials
.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
.By End User: Residential, Commercial
.By Geography: The global luxury furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Luxury furniture refers to expensive and rare furniture created and constructed using materials of the highest quality, excellent craftsmanship, and attention to detail. It conveys a feeling of openness and the illusion of an opulent existence.
Read More On The Global Luxury Furniture Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Luxury Furniture Market Trends And Strategies
4. Luxury Furniture Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Luxury Furniture Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Wooden Furniture Global Market Report 2023
Wooden Household Furniture Global Market Report 2023
Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2023
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email:
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027
MENAFN19102023003118003196ID1107272517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.