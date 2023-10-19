Global Luxury Furniture Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

October 19, 2023

The "luxury furniture market" is anticipated to reach $30.32 billion by 2027, with a 5.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2023."

Luxury furniture market thrives with home renovation trend; Asia-Pacific leads the luxury furniture market share ; Major players: IKEA Systems, Ralph Lauren Home, La-Z-Boy, Heritage Home Group, Arhaus, Bentley Home, Luxury Living Group, Cassina, Scavolini, Meco, Boca do Lobo, Interior Define, DelightFULL, Castlery, Jonathan Adler, Brabbu, Iola Furniture, Turri.

Luxury Furniture Market Segments

.By Type: Tables, Chairs, Sofas And Lounges, Kitchen, Lighting, Interior Accessories, Beds, Other Types

.By Material: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Leathers, Other Materials

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.By End User: Residential, Commercial

.By Geography: The global luxury furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Luxury furniture refers to expensive and rare furniture created and constructed using materials of the highest quality, excellent craftsmanship, and attention to detail. It conveys a feeling of openness and the illusion of an opulent existence.

