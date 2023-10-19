Indiana Car Shoppers To Benefit From Deep Automotive's Dynamic Pricing System At Indy Auto Man Dealership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indy Auto Man, Indiana's leader in sales and service of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, with over 350 vehicles in stock, has partnered with Deep Automotive to implement a cutting-edge dynamic pricing system. The system increases sales efficiency by using strategic, daily price adjustments to match hyper-local market conditions with real-time demand for vehicles on their lot. Indy Auto Man customers benefit inherently from this consistent, fair and transparent pricing model, uniquely backed by Indy Auto Man's 30-day price match guarantee.

Deep Automotive is the industry's first real-time-demand and AI-driven dynamic pricing platform. It uses machine learning to gauge shopper demand for a dealer's exact vehicles – marking a major shift in how dealers can now price and position used vehicles. This dynamic pricing system contributes to Indy Auto Man's goal to create favorable conditions for customers to buy, sell, and trade used vehicles in Indiana. Because prices are refreshed daily based on VIN-specific, hyper-local market demand, shoppers are assured to receive the best offer when visiting the Indy Auto Man dealership. Deep Automotive CEO, Noah John, knows from his decade in automotive:

“Any pre-owned salesperson will tell you they are selling a story. A black, 2018 Camry LE with 60,000 miles on it might *appear* just like fifty others on CarGurus within a hundred miles. The truth is it has a unique story, including its own Carfax and owner history, whether it was a rental or part of a corporate fleet, and if it's being sold by a respected brand like Indy Auto Man. Modern educated shoppers' grasp of this is“baked in” to their online behavior, which creates data that can be mined for purchase intent.”

In addition to turning behavioral analysis into daily, curated pricing recommendations, Deep Automotive aggregates key VIN-level data – 3rd party, wholesale, price to market, days supply, and leads – from myriad other sources to help dealers approach that holy grail of“perfect pricing”. And, the customer gains peace of mind from knowing they are getting a bargain that is guaranteed by a trustworthy brand in Indy Auto Man.

“It's a win-win-win” says Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man.“Our customers appreciate the transparency and know they'll get a fair price based on multifactor estimation and true market demand.” What's more, if a customer needs time to consider and returns within 30 days to buy the vehicle, Indy Auto Man will honor the previously quoted price –

regardless of the current market cost. In this way, Indy Auto Man moves a unit, and the customer can be confident in making a smart choice with ample time to decide.

Since Indy Auto Man's mission is to provide advanced services through the creative use of technology, this powerful system – which continuously distills millions of clicks on the website into actionable insight – is a natural match. By exposing opportunities for only the units that need attention on a particular day and placing all the key analytics at managers' fingertips, managers stay ahead of the demand curve and save valuable hours, freeing them to focus on the customer experience.

The Numbers

In the first 3 months with Deep Automotive, Indy Auto Man saw a marked increase in leads and 20% more units sold daily. The dynamic pricing system has stimulated 20% more price changes per day, in a fraction of the time they spent repricing vehicles before. Monthly sales are also way up – a whopping 13% – while average days to sale has decreased by 15%, reflecting more efficient sales operations. And, thanks to Deep Automotive's integrations, other key repricing criteria like leads, trended market data, and 3rd party data are visible in one view. Both companies call this a partnership, where feedback is valued for its potential to help ensure mutual success and the best conditions for Indiana car buyers.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a top-tier used car dealership in Indiana with more than 15 years of excellent customer service. Thanks to the constant pursuit of advanced strategies and technologies, commitment to high-quality standards, and satisfaction of every client, the dealership has gained the trust of thousands of buyers and four thousand Google reviews with a total score of 4.9.

About Deep Automotive

Deep Automotive are experts in bridging AI and behavioral analysis to surface novel and valuable insight for dealers. They help dealerships across the US crush their goals by using machine learning to implement dynamic pricing systems that stimulate demand and save inventory managers loads of time.

