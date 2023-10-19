Morilee Bridal Collection Trunk Show October 20 To 22

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Morilee Bridal Collection is bringing over 20 newly released gowns from the Spring 2024 Collection to Terry Costa for 20% off from October 20th to October 22nd

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With 70 years of creating hand-stitched dresses of brides' dreams, the Morilee Bridal Collection has a wide variety of dresses with stunning designs, fabrics, and details for brides-to-be and their bridesmaids. For a limited time, explore new and timeless Morilee styles at Terry Costa and receive 20% off every Morilee purchase. Visit Terry Costa from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22, to visit the Morilee Bridal trunk show.“We're proud to host Morilee by Madeline Gardner,” the Owner and CEO of Terry Costa, Tina Loyd, Said.“For the past 70 years, Morilee has been a designer fashion house for Bridal, with designs by authentic talent, like Madeline Gardner, that blend the latest trends with iconic styles.”Morilee Bridal Collection offers a wide selection of designs, sizes, and price points for brides-to-be and bridesmaids. Terry Costa Bridal is organized by size and style, with knowledgeable consultants to help find a dress. Appointments are never necessary with Terry Costa Bridal; walk-ins are encouraged!Terry Costa also has a website and accepts orders over the phone for those who can't visit the store. For more updates about future bridal designer pop-ups and other events and sales or to sneak a peek at the gorgeous wedding gowns offered, check out Terry Costa's Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.###About Terry CostaTerry Costa is the premier Prom, Homecoming, wedding, and other special events retailer. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. For over 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW Metroplex with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to putting“dreams within reach.”Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the website, Bridal Instagram, Prom Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

