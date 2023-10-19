Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size To Reach USD 124.52 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven significantly by rising demand for highly reliable systems and growing demand for streamlined system deployments. The multinode architecture of the HCI platform offers a highly robust and responsive system. The HCI cluster consists of numerous nodes that distribute activities across the cluster to provide robustness and reliability. Error detection and disaster recovery are integrated into the HCI platform, and if one node fails, the remaining nodes could take up the load. In addition, increasing infrastructural investments in data centers are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Available Sample Report in PDF Version @ However, hypervisor selection restriction and concerns regarding vendor lock-in are some key factors expected to hamper global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market growth to some extent during the forecast period. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 7.34 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 26.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 124.52 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Design, Deployment, Application, Organization Size, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, adopting more advanced technologies in hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, developing, testing, and introducing new and more efficient hyper-converged infrastructure systems in the market. Some major players operating in the hyper-converged infrastructure market are:



VMware, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Dell EMC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NetApp, Inc. StorMagic Ltd.

Strategic Development

In January 2021, VMware, Inc. announces its intention to acquire Octarine, Inc. in order to expand its intrinsic security abilities for containers and Kubernetes. The acquisition will enable intrinsic security to container-based applications running on Kubernetes and will integrate security capabilities into the fabric of the present IT and DevOps environments.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



Data center consolidation segment is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. HCI provides data reduction features such as redundancy and compression. HCI minimizes the overall hardware required in data center architecture, and such advantages are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Large enterprise segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Large companies focus on increasing operational efficiency and backup, disaster, VDI, cloud services, and online service recovery, which is expected to fuel revenue growth of this segment.

IT & telecom segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of data centers, higher demand to increase IT operational performance, increasing data center traffic, and rising demand for more effective project management. North America is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Primary factors driving North America market revenue growth include increasing awareness about secure data management with a unified interface at a lower total cost of ownership, increasing emphasis on VDI and server virtualization, and rapid adoption of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) across various industries and organizations in countries in the region.

Browse Detailed Research Report @

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyper-converged infrastructure market on the basis of component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Software

Hardware

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Integrated HCI

Disaggregated HCI

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Full Replacement HCI Deployment



Side-by-side HCI Deployment

Per-application HCI Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Virtualizing Critical Applications



Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure



Remote Office



Backup & Recovery



Data Center Consolidation

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



BFSI



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Education



Manufacturing



Government



Energy & Power

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

High Acuity Information Solutions Market By Product (High Acuity Patient Monitoring Systems, High Acuity Information Systems), By Type, By End-Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospitals, Nursing Care, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Robots Market , By Operating Environment (Aerial, Ground, and Marine), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Type (Professional Robots and Personal & Domestic Robots), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Blockchain in Energy Market By Type (Public, Private), By Component (Services, Platform), By Application (Peer-To-Peer Transaction, Grid Transactions, Energy Financing, Electric Vehicle, Sustainability Attribution, Others), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Power), By Region Forecasts to 2027

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Cloud Billing Market By Component (Solution Services), By Billing Type, By Deployment Type (Private, Public), By Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise), By Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



blockchain ai market

iot medical devices market

cloud billing market

ai-enabled medical imaging solutions market

blockchain in energy market

mobile robot market

high acuity information solutions market

edge analytics market

smart manufacturing market

smart factory market

traffic jam assist systems market

farm management software and services market

soldier system market

industrial iot market

indoor farming technology market

mobile medical apps market

biomimetic technology market

precision irrigation market

agricultural robots market virtual cardiology market





Tags Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Remote Office Integrated HCI market research market report Related Links