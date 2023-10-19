Aortic Stent Grafts Market To Surpass 3.01 Billion By 2030 Drives Due To Medical Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford USA , Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising geriatric population prone to aortic disorders fuels demand for stent grafts. The aortic stent grafts market experiences a natural boost in demand, driving market expansion as age-related vascular complications increase.

Growing awareness about aortic diseases and the availability of effective treatments through government initiatives and healthcare campaigns drive the adoption of aortic stent grafts. Increased screening efforts result in early diagnosis and treatment, stimulating aortic stent grafts market growth in the long run.

Prominent Players in the Aortic Stent Grafts Market



Medtronic Plc

Cook Medical Inc.

Endologix Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Lombard Medical Technologies

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

JOTEC GmbH

CryoLife Inc.

Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Endospan Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

MicroVention Inc.

Aptus Endosystems Inc.

Altura Medical Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Biomerics LLC Lombardi SA

Thoracic Aortic Stent Graft Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Advancements in Minimally Invasive Treatments

Thoracic aortic stent graft segment is emerging as the fastest growing aortic stent grafts market due to remarkable advancements in minimally invasive treatments. Rising cases of thoracic aortic diseases coupled with the effectiveness of these grafts drive their adoption. This segment's growth is further propelled by increased awareness, improved patient outcomes, and ongoing research enhancing the technology.

North America stands out as the fastest-growing region in the aortic stent grafts market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Robust research and development efforts and favorable reimbursement policies drive innovation and adoption. Increasing awareness about minimally invasive treatments also contributes to the region's accelerated growth in aortic stent graft procedures.

Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Prevalence Among Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Abdominal aortic stent graft segment asserts dominance in the aortic stent grafts market due to its prevalence among abdominal aortic aneurysms. The leading position is attributed to a heightened emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive interventions. This segment benefits from extensive adoption in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, supported by a growing elderly population and heightened healthcare awareness.

Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant force in the aortic stent grafts market due to its expanding patient pool, rapid urbanization, and improved healthcare accessibility. Rising cases of aortic diseases and a growing aging population fuel demand. Collaborations between global manufacturers and local healthcare providers further amplify the region's prominence, driving steady growth in aortic stent graft adoption.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the aortic stent grafts market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Aortic Stent Grafts Market



In 2022, TERUMO Aortic announced the approval of the RelayPro thoracic stent graft system by Japan's PMDA for treating individuals with thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA) in Japan. RelayPro, characterized by its reduced profile, represents a next-generation solution for patients with narrower access points for thoracic aneurysms. In 2022, Endologix LLC, a trailblazer in vascular disease treatment, revealed the introduction of the ALTO Abdominal Stent Graft in Canada and Argentina. This move marks an expansion of the company's endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) product range, reinforcing its commitment to innovative solutions in vascular healthcare.

Key Questions Answered in Aortic Stent Grafts Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

About Us:

