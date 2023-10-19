Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2023 of $41.6 million and diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $1.56, which represent the highest third quarter results in Company history. Third quarter 2023 results include a life insurance gain which increased EPS $0.01. Third quarter 2023 results compare to second quarter 2023 net income of $40.2 million and EPS of $1.51.

“Westamerica's third quarter 2023 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the third quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.07 percent in the third quarter 2023. The Company's customer deposits and shareholders' equity fully funded our interest earning assets during the third quarter 2023; the Company did not borrow from the Federal Reserve Bank or correspondent banks. Operating expenses remained well controlled. Nonperforming assets were a stable $1.2 million at September 30, 2023,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne.“Third quarter 2023 results generated an annualized 18.3 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2023,” concluded Payne. Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $72.1 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to $70.3 million for the second quarter 2023. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2023 was 4.50 percent, up from 4.38 percent for the second quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.07 percent for the third quarter 2023, compared to 0.04 percent for the second quarter 2023. Variable rate assets at September 30, 2023 included $1.5 billion in collateralized loan obligations on which interest rates reset quarterly. The Company provided $400 thousand for credit losses on loans in the third quarter 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $17.7 million at September 30, 2023. Noninterest income for the third quarter 2023 totaled $11.3 million compared to $10.7 million for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 results include a $278 thousand life insurance gain. Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2023 were $25.7 million compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter 2023. Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California. Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation 1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901 Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Chief Financial Officer 707-863-6840

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.”

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information October 19, 2023

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS September 30, 2023 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 72,092 $ 60,780 18.6 % $ 70,281 Provision for Credit Losses 400 - n/m - Noninterest Income 11,281 11,818 -4.5 % 10,700 Noninterest Expense 25,650 24,767 3.6 % 25,839 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 57,323 47,831 19.8 % 55,142 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 15,722 13,071 20.3 % 14,894 Net Income $ 41,601 $ 34,760 19.7 % $ 40,248 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,648 26,906 -1.0 % 26,648 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,650 26,916 -1.0 % 26,648 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.56 $ 1.29 20.9 % $ 1.51 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.56 1.29 20.9 % 1.51 Return On Assets (a) 2.41 % 1.85 % 2.35 % Return On Common Equity (a) 18.3 % 17.1 % 18.4 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.43 % 3.44 % 4.34 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 30.8 % 34.1 % 31.9 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.44 $ 0.42 4.8 % $ 0.42 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 28 % 33 % 28 % % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 211,935 $ 152,620 38.9 % Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,150 ) - n/m Noninterest Income (1) 32,530 34,658 -6.1 % Noninterest Expense 77,699 74,271 4.6 % Income Before Taxes (FTE) 167,916 113,007 48.6 % Income Tax Provision (FTE) 45,616 30,317 50.5 % Net Income $ 122,300 $ 82,690 47.9 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,718 26,889 -0.6 % Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,721 26,901 -0.7 % Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 4.58 $ 3.08 48.7 % Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 4.58 3.07 49.2 % Return On Assets (a) 2.36 % 1.49 % Return On Common Equity (a) 18.6 % 14.0 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.32 % 2.90 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 31.8 % 39.7 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.28 $ 1.26 1.6 % Common Dividend Payout Ratio 28 % 41 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 73,225 $ 61,267 19.5 % $ 70,888 Interest Expense 1,133 487 132.6 % 607 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 72,092 $ 60,780 18.6 % $ 70,281 Average Earning Assets $ 6,438,411 $ 7,041,313 -8.6 % $ 6,457,270 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,118,632 3,520,083 -11.4 % 3,144,264 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.50 % 3.47 % 4.38 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.43 % 3.44 % 4.34 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.14 % 0.05 % 0.08 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 4.36 % 3.42 % 4.30 % % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 214,146 $ 154,070 39.0 % Interest Expense 2,211 1,450 52.5 % Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 211,935 $ 152,620 38.9 % Average Earning Assets $ 6,519,448 $ 7,013,627 -7.0 % Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,182,734 3,538,361 -10.1 % Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.36 % 2.93 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.04 % 0.03 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.32 % 2.90 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.09 % 0.05 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 4.27 % 2.88 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Total Assets $ 6,847,691 $ 7,472,304 -8.4 % $ 6,865,591 Total Earning Assets 6,438,411 7,041,313 -8.6 % 6,457,270 Total Loans 903,854 989,033 -8.6 % 926,795 Commercial Loans 151,431 190,325 -20.4 % 157,975 Commercial Real Estate Loans 493,072 494,717 -0.3 % 491,902 Consumer Loans 259,351 303,991 -14.7 % 276,918 Total Investment Securities 5,247,118 5,552,588 -5.5 % 5,365,377 Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,353,794 4,845,055 -10.1 % 4,460,339 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 893,324 707,533 26.3 % 905,038 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 287,439 499,692 -42.5 % 165,098 Loans/Deposits 15.8 % 15.2 % 16.0 % % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Total Assets $ 6,940,897 $ 7,433,140 -6.6 % Total Earning Assets 6,519,448 7,013,627 -7.0 % Total Loans 925,351 1,009,314 -8.3 % Commercial Loans 158,204 200,206 -21.0 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 492,702 508,812 -3.2 % Consumer Loans 274,445 300,296 -8.6 % Total Investment Securities 5,385,986 5,172,003 4.1 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,482,376 4,741,400 -5.5 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 903,610 430,603 109.8 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 208,111 832,310 -75.0 % Loans/Deposits 15.8 % 15.7 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Total Deposits $ 5,722,817 $ 6,495,051 -11.9 % $ 5,797,504 Noninterest Demand 2,721,358 3,058,662 -11.0 % 2,751,319 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,149,483 1,308,310 -12.1 % 1,159,653 Savings 1,741,994 1,989,275 -12.4 % 1,763,410 Time greater than $100K 43,073 62,014 -30.5 % 53,901 Time less than $100K 66,909 76,790 -12.9 % 69,221 Total Short-Term Borrowings 117,173 83,694 40.0 % 98,079 Shareholders' Equity 902,300 807,428 11.7 % 877,964 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.6 % 47.1 % 47.5 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.1 % 97.9 % 97.9 % % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Total Deposits $ 5,859,506 $ 6,437,943 -9.0 % Noninterest Demand 2,774,282 3,020,892 -8.2 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,180,551 1,290,850 -8.5 % Savings 1,783,891 1,984,931 -10.1 % Time greater than $100K 51,481 63,318 -18.7 % Time less than $100K 69,301 77,952 -11.1 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 97,510 121,310 -19.6 % Shareholders' Equity 879,740 790,691 11.3 % Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.3 % 46.9 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 97.9 % 97.8 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q3'2023 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,438,411 $ 73,225 4.50 % Total Loans (FTE) 903,854 12,016 5.27 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 151,431 2,743 7.19 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 493,072 5,914 4.76 % Consumer Loans 259,351 3,359 5.14 % Total Investments (FTE) 5,247,118 57,280 4.32 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,353,794 48,285 4.38 % Corporate Securities 2,148,308 14,851 2.77 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,530,992 28,023 7.16 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 276,755 1,676 2.42 % Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 307,106 2,777 3.62 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 76,406 573 3.00 % Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 385 10.82 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 893,324 8,995 4.03 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 88,147 475 2.16 % Corporate Securities 725,862 7,815 4.31 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 79,315 705 3.55 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 287,439 3,929 5.35 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 6,438,411 1,133 0.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,118,632 1,133 0.14 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,001,459 1,095 0.14 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,149,483 131 0.05 % Savings 1,741,994 886 0.20 % Time less than $100K 66,909 52 0.31 % Time greater than $100K 43,073 26 0.24 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 117,173 38 0.13 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 72,092 4.43 % Q3'2022 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 7,041,313 $ 61,267 3.47 % Total Loans (FTE) 989,033 12,298 4.93 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 190,325 2,843 5.93 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 494,717 5,821 4.67 % Consumer Loans 303,991 3,634 4.74 % Total Investments (FTE) 5,552,588 46,227 3.33 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,845,055 39,388 3.22 % Corporate Securities 2,518,870 17,404 2.76 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,600,611 16,355 4.00 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 336,392 2,001 2.38 % Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 288,538 2,604 3.61 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 86,357 660 3.06 % Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,287 364 10.18 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 707,533 6,839 3.87 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 117,606 586 1.99 % Corporate Securities 477,881 5,230 4.38 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 112,046 1,023 3.65 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 499,692 2,742 2.15 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 7,041,313 487 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,520,083 487 0.05 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,436,389 470 0.05 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,308,310 94 0.03 % Savings 1,989,275 290 0.06 % Time less than $100K 76,790 47 0.24 % Time greater than $100K 62,014 39 0.25 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 83,694 17 0.08 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 60,780 3.44 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 3,705 $ 3,737 -0.9 % $ 3,459 Merchant Processing Services 2,911 2,925 -0.5 % 2,869 Debit Card Fees 1,717 1,594 7.7 % 1,759 Trust Fees 783 810 -3.3 % 810 ATM Processing Fees 640 594 7.7 % 702 Other Service Fees 463 463 0.1 % 458 Financial Services Commissions 78 79 -1.3 % 103 Life Insurance Gains 278 923 n/m - Securities Losses - - n/m (125 ) Other Noninterest Income 706 693 1.9 % 665 Total Noninterest Income $ 11,281 $ 11,818 -4.5 % $ 10,700 Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $ 83,373 $ 72,598 14.8 % $ 80,981 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.5 % 16.3 % 13.2 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 12.41 $ 10.70 15.9 % $ 12.19 % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 10,629 $ 11,006 -3.4 % Merchant Processing Services 8,417 8,922 -5.7 % Debit Card Fees (1) 5,118 6,175 -17.1 % Trust Fees 2,358 2,462 -4.2 % ATM Processing Fees 1,996 1,514 31.8 % Other Service Fees 1,320 1,392 -5.2 % Financial Services Commissions 270 314 -14.0 % Life Insurance Gains 278 923 n/m Securities Losses (125 ) - n/m Other Noninterest Income 2,269 1,950 16.4 % Total Noninterest Income $ 32,530 $ 34,658 -6.1 % Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $ 244,465 $ 187,278 30.5 % Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.3 % 18.5 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.24 % 0.23 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 12.23 $ 9.31 31.4 % 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Salaries & Benefits $ 11,820 $ 11,311 4.5 % $ 11,828 Occupancy and Equipment 5,065 5,064 0.0 % 5,012 Outsourced Data Processing 2,473 2,434 1.6 % 2,488 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,431 0.6 % 1,440 Professional Fees 401 582 -31.1 % 485 Courier Service 745 671 11.0 % 611 Other Noninterest Expense 3,706 3,274 13.2 % 3,975 Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,650 $ 24,767 3.6 % $ 25,839 Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.58 % 1.40 % 1.60 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 30.8 % 34.1 % 31.9 % % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Salaries & Benefits $ 35,715 $ 34,643 3.1 % Occupancy and Equipment 15,562 14,666 6.1 % Outsourced Data Processing 7,405 7,294 1.5 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 4,314 4,293 0.5 % Professional Fees 1,362 2,054 -33.7 % Courier Service 1,971 1,914 3.0 % Other Noninterest Expense 11,370 9,407 20.9 % Total Noninterest Expense $ 77,699 $ 74,271 4.6 % Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.59 % 1.42 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 31.8 % 39.7 % 8. Allowance for Credit Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Average Total Loans $ 903,854 $ 989,033 -8.6 % $ 926,795 Beginning of Period Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 18,480 $ 22,313 -17.2 % $ 19,509 Provision for Credit Losses 400 - n/m - Net ACLL Losses (1,136 ) (1,095 ) 3.7 % (1,029 ) End of Period ACLL $ 17,744 $ 21,218 -16.4 % $ 18,480 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 46 % 43 % 38 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.45 % % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Average Total Loans $ 925,351 $ 1,009,314 -8.3 % Beginning of Period ACLL $ 20,284 $ 23,514 -13.7 % Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,150 ) - n/m Net ACLL Losses (1,390 ) (2,296 ) -39.5 % End of Period ACLL $ 17,744 $ 21,218 -16.4 % Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 76 % 49 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.20 % 0.30 % (dollars in thousands) % 9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 17,744 $ 21,218 -16.4 % $ 18,480 Allowance for Credit Losses on Held to Maturity Securities 1 7 -85.5 % 1 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 17,745 $ 21,225 -16.4 % $ 18,481 Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments $ 201 $ 201 0.0 % $ 201 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans $ 205 $ 131 56.5 % $ 192 Performing Nonaccrual Loans 4 66 -93.9 % 5 Total Nonaccrual Loans 209 197 6.1 % 197 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 1,029 769 33.8 % 656 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 1,238 $ 966 28.2 % $ 853 Total Loans Outstanding $ 885,850 $ 979,033 -9.5 % $ 919,583 Total Assets 6,567,288 7,177,025 -8.5 % 6,582,740 Loans: Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 17,744 $ 21,218 -16.4 % $ 18,480 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans 2.00 % 2.17 % 2.01 % Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.14 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 10. Liquidity. At September 30, 2023, the Company had $420,550 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2024, the Company expects to receive $257,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2023, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,810,723 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2023, the Company had pledged $680,735 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2023, the Company had pledged $964,139 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand, and at September 30, 2023, the Company's borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand. At September 30, 2023, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,930,927 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value unless otherwise noted. (in thousands) 9/30/23 Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral: Corporate Securities $ 2,480,972 Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA 540,315 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 145,246 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 317,357 Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities (Par Value) 326,833 Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral $ 3,810,723 Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral: Deposits by Public Entities ($ 680,735 ) Short-Term Borrowed Funds (Deposit Sweep) (229,278 ) Other (5,644 ) Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral ($ 915,657 ) Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank ($ 964,139 ) Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge $ 1,930,927 11. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23 Shareholders' Equity $ 648,423 $ 538,988 20.3 % $ 651,862 Total Assets 6,567,288 7,177,025 -8.5 % 6,582,740 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 9.87 % 7.51 % 9.90 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 73.20 % 55.05 % 70.89 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.17 % 5.91 % 8.20 % Common Shares Outstanding 26,649 26,911 -1.0 % 26,648 Common Equity Per Share $ 24.33 $ 20.03 21.5 % $ 24.46 Market Value Per Common Share 43.25 52.29 -17.3 % 38.30 (shares in thousands) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Share Repurchase Programs: Total Shares Repurchased / Canceled - - n/m - Average Repurchase Price $ - $ - n/m $ - Net Shares Issued (1 ) (15 ) n/m - % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Total Shares Repurchased 274 3 n/m Average Repurchase Price $ 50.11 $ 58.66 n/m Net Shares Repurchased (Issued) 264 (45 ) n/m 12. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 420,550 $ 413,665 1.7 % $ 266,187 Debt Securities Available for Sale Corporate Securities 1,814,424 2,138,508 -15.2 % 1,901,504 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,503,078 1,587,622 -5.3 % 1,514,962 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 239,728 296,689 -19.2 % 259,190 Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 279,364 272,525 2.5 % 291,402 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 69,639 80,987 -14.0 % 79,400 Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,906,233 4,376,331 -10.7 % 4,046,458 Debt Securities Held to Maturity Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 84,347 112,371 -24.9 % 91,141 Corporate Securities 726,951 720,154 0.9 % 725,252 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (3) 77,558 103,742 -25.2 % 83,963 Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (3) 888,856 936,267 -5.1 % 900,356 Loans 885,850 979,033 -9.5 % 919,583 Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (17,744 ) (21,218 ) -16.4 % (18,480 ) Total Loans, net 868,106 957,815 -9.4 % 901,103 Premises and Equipment, net 27,490 29,756 -7.6 % 27,908 Identifiable Intangibles, net 404 644 -37.3 % 463 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 333,976 340,874 -2.0 % 318,592 Total Assets $ 6,567,288 $ 7,177,025 -8.5 % $ 6,582,740 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,723,403 $ 3,069,907 -11.3 % $ 2,721,046 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,138,220 1,338,855 -15.0 % 1,133,006 Savings 1,732,849 1,949,711 -11.1 % 1,735,083 Time 104,541 136,783 -23.6 % 116,792 Total Deposits 5,699,013 6,495,256 -12.3 % 5,705,927 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 115,341 76,886 50.0 % 138,005 Other Liabilities 104,511 65,895 58.6 % 86,946 Total Liabilities 5,918,865 6,638,037 -10.8 % 5,930,878 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 471,862 474,732 -0.6 % 471,510 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (285,709 ) (290,797 ) -1.7 % (252,043 ) Retained Earnings 462,270 355,053 30.2 % 432,395 Total Shareholders' Equity 648,423 538,988 20.3 % 651,862 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,567,288 $ 7,177,025 -8.5 % $ 6,582,740 13. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2023 Q3'2022 Change Q2'2023 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $ 11,925 $ 12,208 -2.3 % $ 11,845 Equity Securities 152 127 19.7 % 152 Debt Securities Available for Sale 47,994 39,100 22.7 % 47,452 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 8,848 6,625 33.5 % 8,930 Interest-Bearing Cash 3,929 2,742 43.3 % 2,110 Total Interest & Fee Income 72,848 60,802 19.8 % 70,489 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 131 94 39.4 % 104 Savings Deposits 886 290 205.5 % 396 Time Deposits 78 86 -9.3 % 82 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 38 17 123.5 % 25 Total Interest Expense 1,133 487 132.6 % 607 Net Interest Income 71,715 60,315 18.9 % 69,882 Provision for Credit Losses 400 - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,705 3,737 -0.9 % 3,459 Merchant Processing Services 2,911 2,925 -0.5 % 2,869 Debit Card Fees 1,717 1,594 7.7 % 1,759 Trust Fees 783 810 -3.3 % 810 ATM Processing Fees 640 594 7.7 % 702 Other Service Fees 463 463 0.1 % 458 Financial Services Commissions 78 79 -1.3 % 103 Life Insurance Gains 278 923 n/m - Securities Losses - - n/m (125 ) Other Noninterest Income 706 693 1.9 % 665 Total Noninterest Income 11,281 11,818 -4.5 % 10,700 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 11,820 11,311 4.5 % 11,828 Occupancy and Equipment 5,065 5,064 0.0 % 5,012 Outsourced Data Processing 2,473 2,434 1.6 % 2,488 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,431 0.6 % 1,440 Professional Fees 401 582 -31.1 % 485 Courier Service 745 671 11.0 % 611 Other Noninterest Expense 3,706 3,274 13.2 % 3,975 Total Noninterest Expense 25,650 24,767 3.6 % 25,839 Income Before Income Taxes 56,946 47,366 20.2 % 54,743 Income Tax Provision 15,345 12,606 21.7 % 14,495 Net Income $ 41,601 $ 34,760 19.7 % $ 40,248 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,648 26,906 -1.0 % 26,648 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,650 26,916 -1.0 % 26,648 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 1.56 $ 1.29 20.9 % $ 1.51 Diluted Earnings 1.56 1.29 20.9 % 1.51 Dividends Paid 0.44 0.42 4.8 % 0.42 % 9/30'23YTD 9/30'22YTD Change Interest & Fee Income: Loans $ 35,510 $ 37,481 -5.3 % Equity Securities 456 384 18.8 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 142,256 99,430 43.1 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 26,758 10,040 166.5 % Interest-Bearing Cash 7,981 5,223 52.8 % Total Interest & Fee Income 212,961 152,558 39.6 % Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 329 273 20.5 % Savings Deposits 1,562 861 81.4 % Time Deposits 244 249 -2.0 % Short-Term Borrowed Funds 76 67 13.4 % Total Interest Expense 2,211 1,450 52.5 % Net Interest Income 210,750 151,108 39.5 % Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,150 ) - n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 10,629 11,006 -3.4 % Merchant Processing Services 8,417 8,922 -5.7 % Debit Card Fees (1) 5,118 6,175 -17.1 % Trust Fees 2,358 2,462 -4.2 % ATM Processing Fees 1,996 1,514 31.8 % Other Service Fees 1,320 1,392 -5.2 % Financial Services Commissions 270 314 -14.0 % Life Insurance Gains 278 923 n/m Securities Losses (125 ) - n/m Other Operating 2,269 1,950 16.4 % Total Noninterest Income 32,530 34,658 -6.1 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 35,715 34,643 3.1 % Occupancy and Equipment 15,562 14,666 6.1 % Outsourced Data Processing 7,405 7,294 1.5 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 4,314 4,293 0.5 % Professional Fees 1,362 2,054 -33.7 % Courier Service 1,971 1,914 3.0 % Other Operating 11,370 9,407 20.9 % Total Noninterest Expense 77,699 74,271 4.6 % Income Before Income Taxes 166,731 111,495 49.5 % Income Tax Provision 44,431 28,805 54.2 % Net Income $ 122,300 $ 82,690 47.9 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,718 26,889 -0.6 % Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,721 26,901 -0.7 % Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 4.58 $ 3.08 48.7 % Diluted Earnings 4.58 3.07 49.2 % Dividends Paid 1.28 1.26 1.6 % Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022. (2) A recovery of a previously charged off loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023. (3) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and $7 thousand at September 30, 2022. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized