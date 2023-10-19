Global Fuel Cards Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fuel Cards Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

The "fuel cards market" is expected to reach $1197.46 billion by 2027, with a 10.5% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Fuel Cards Global Market Report 2023."

Fuel cards market expands with logistic sector growth; Europe leads the fuel cards market share; Major players: Exxon Mobil, TotalEnergies, Chevron, BP, Valero Energy, Repsol, Suncor Energy, Shell, U.S. Bancorp, Libya Oil Holdings, Puma Energy Holdings, FirstRand, Absa Bank, Fleetcor Technologies, Comdata.

Fuel Cards Market Segments

.By Type: Branded, Universal, Merchant

.By Technology: Smart Cards, Standard Cards

.By Application: Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charges, Other Applications

.By Vehicle: Heavy Fleet, Light Fleet

.By Geography: The global fuel cards market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A fuel card is an alternate payment option for drivers that enables spending tracking, use restrictions, and more effective expenditure reporting. It can assist in controlling the gasoline expenses for company vehicles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fuel Cards Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fuel Cards Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fuel Cards Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

