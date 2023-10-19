Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dual Clutch Transmission Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Dual Clutch Transmission Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The " dual clutch transmission market" is projected to reach $37.42 billion by 2027, with a 6.6% CAGR, per TBRC's "Dual Clutch Transmission Global Market Report 2023."

Dual clutch transmission market growth driven by luxury car demand; Asia-Pacific leads the dual clutch transmission market share; Major players: Volkswagen, General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Audi, Kia, ZF Friedrichshafen, AB Volvo, Continental, Porsche, Magna International, Aisin Seiki.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Segments

.By Product: Dry, Wet

.By Propulsion: ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), Hybrid

.By Distribution Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

.By Application: Passenger Car, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Motorsport Cars

.By Geography: The global dual clutch transmission market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A dual-clutch transmission refers to a type of automotive transmission system that features a dual-clutch module and two input shafts and combines the features of both manual and automatic transmissions. It is designed to provide rapid gear shifting without sacrificing fuel efficiency or riding comfort.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Dual Clutch Transmission Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dual Clutch Transmission Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

