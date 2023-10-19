Industrial Vehicle Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Industrial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "industrial vehicle market" is projected to reach $56.98 billion by 2027, with a 5.5% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Industrial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023."
Industrial Vehicle market expands with e-commerce growth; North America leads the industrial vehicle market share ; Major players: John Deere, Komatsu, Toyota Industries, Faurecia, Lear, Yamaha Motor, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Doosan, Kion Group, Mahle Group, Benteler Automotive, GKN Automotive, Jungheinrich, Konecranes, Crown Equipment.
Industrial Vehicle Market Segments
.By Product Type: Forklift, Tow Tractor, Aisle Truck, Container Handler
.By Drive Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Battery-Operated, Gas-Powered
.By Level of Autonomy: Non Or Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous
.By Application: Manufacturing, Warehousing, Freight And Logistics, Other Applications
.By Geography: The global industrial vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial vehicles refer to any push or powered carriers used to transfer materials around a factory with minimum restrictions on movement. Industrial vehicles are used for mechanized load collection and delivery, eliminating the need for physical lifting and transportation.
