Valvoline Instant Oil Change Locations Raise Funds For The Fight Against Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the month of October, select Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) locations are offering customers an opportunity to donate at the time of their oil change to support American Cancer Society (ACS) and its Road To Recovery program. Transportation barriers are the #1 reason for missed cancer appointments and the Road To Recovery program provides free rides to treatment for cancer patients.

VIOC customers are being asked to make donations at participating VIOC locations in CA, DE, FL, LA, MD, and VA to raise much needed dollars for ACS. A complete list of participating locations can be found on ValvolineFightsCancer . Through different fundraising efforts and events, VIOC has raised over $493,000 for American Cancer Society since 2017, providing over 9,800 rides to patients in need.

“We are excited for the opportunity to once again partner with the American Cancer Society. They are a powerful organization on the front lines of fighting cancer, both locally and nationally,” says William Smelley, Vice President of Marketing for the VIOC franchisee.

“Family and friends may help, but over the course of several months, they may not always have the time or resources to provide every ride. That's why a successful transportation assistance program can be a treatment asset, and why it's critical to raise funds for this program to help improve the lives of people facing cancer and their families,” said Chelsy Clark, Director, Corporate Relations for the American Cancer Society.“Thanks to VIOC's continued partnership and steadfast commitment to the fight against cancer, more patients will get access to life-saving treatment.”

To help raise additional funds for the American Cancer Society, download a coupon and find participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations at ValvolineFightsCancer . For every coupon redeemed, Valvoline Instant Oil Change will donate $5. For information any time on cancer, call 1 (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer .

About Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,600 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit .

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 240 quick-lube service centers in 9 states including California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been the only organization improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .