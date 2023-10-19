Proanthocyanidins Market Size, Share, Technological Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2023– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

October 19, 2023

The "Proanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2023 " provided by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive overview of the proanthocyanidins market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the proanthocyanidins market is anticipated to reach $3.42 billion in 2027, with a projected CAGR of 9.3%.

The growth of the proanthocyanidins market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. The North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the proanthocyanidins market. Major players contributing significantly to the market include Amway Corp., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Nature's Way Limited, Naturex SA, and NOW Foods Private Limited.

Emerging Proanthocyanidins Market Trend

An emerging trend in the proanthocyanidins market is the focus on product innovation by major companies within the industry to sustain their position in the market.

Proanthocyanidins Market Segments

.By Type: Type A, Type B

.By Source: Grape Seed, Pine Bark, Bilberry, Cranberry, Horse Chestnut, Blueberry

.By Application: Dietary Supplement, Functional Food And Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Other Applications

.By Distribution Channel: Drug And Pharmacy Stores, Convenience Stores, Modern Trade, Online Retail

.By End User: Adults, Children, Seniors

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Proanthocyanidins refer to a group of polyphenols found in various types of plants. They are known to help prevent sun damage to the body, improve vision, enhance flexibility in joints, arteries, and bodily tissues like the heart, and promote blood circulation by strengthening capillaries, routes, and veins.

Proanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheProanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies proanthocyanidins market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

