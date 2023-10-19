RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The " RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market" is expected to reach $3.21 billion by 2027, with a 21.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's "RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023."

RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market grows due to cancer, genetic disorders, viral infections. North America leads the RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market share; Major players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Takeda, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Moderna, Astellas Pharma, Biogen.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Segments

.By Target RNA Type: Messenger RNA (mRNA), Non-Coding RNA (ncRNA), MicroRNA (miRNA), Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA)

.By Technology: CRISPR-Cas9, RNA Aptamers, Small Interfering RNA (siRNA), Ribozymes, Other Technologies

.By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas

.By Delivery Method: Intravenous (IV), Oral, Topical, Other Methods

.By Application: Research Use, Therapeutic Use, Diagnostic Use, Other Applications

By Geography: The global RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

RNA targeting small-molecule drug discovery refers to identifying and developing small-molecule drugs that interact with RNA molecules to modulate their function or activity. This process is used for discovering innovative medicines that would be used for treating various diseases, including genetic disorders, viral infections, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Trends And Strategies

4. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

