The Chill Brothers Return To Lennox Feel The Love Program To Help A Local Veteran

- Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory ManagerSPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Houston, TX, October 19, 2023- The Chill Brothers , a leading HVAC company, is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the Lennox Feel the Love program for the second year in a row. This collaboration underscores The Chill Brothers' commitment to giving back to the community and helping those in need. This year, The Chill Brothers installed a new system to a local veteran, Alonzo Acosta, and his family who were without proper heating and cooling for years in Magnolia, TX.The Lennox Feel the Love program is a nationwide initiative that provides free heating and cooling equipment to individuals and families facing challenging circumstances. Lennox contributed the materials, while The Chill Brothers generously volunteered their time and labor, at no charge to the Acosta family. By participating in this program, The Chill Brothers aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of local residents, ensuring their comfort and well-being during extreme weather conditions.“I was in the army for a good 10 years and got out in 2005,” Alonzo Acosta, Feel the Love recipient said.“A few weeks after we moved into our house, the air conditioner stopped working and we called an AC repairman who said that the system was too old to repair. We tried window units, but they don't actually cool the home like it should.”The Chill Brothers' dedication to community service and excellence in HVAC services aligns perfectly with the core values of the Lennox Feel the Love program. Their return to the program demonstrates their unwavering commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve.“Houston had an unusually hot summer this year. It was 45 days with temperatures over 100 and with the humidity, it felt like 110 degrees,” Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory Manager said.“That's why I love this program, we get to supply a family with proper heating and cooling that will help them in the long run.”As part of their involvement in the Lennox Feel the Love program, The Chill Brothers provided expert installation services for heating and cooling systems. This includes a comprehensive assessment of the recipients' needs, precise system installation, and ongoing support to ensure optimal performance.For more information about Lennox Feel the Love and how to nominate for next year's program, visit:ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years' experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.ABOUT LENNOX FEEL THE LOVEThe Lennox Feel the Love program is a nationwide initiative dedicated to helping families and individuals facing challenging circumstances by providing them with free heating and cooling equipment. Since its inception, the program has touched the lives of thousands of people, ensuring their homes are safe and comfortable during extreme weather conditions. Learn more at

