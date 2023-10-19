Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Size To Reach USD 704.88 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady change in dietary habits among consumers is a key factor expected to drive global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising integration of automation and robotics with processing equipment is expected to further augment market growth. Rising disposable income in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is expected to boost market growth to a significant extent going ahead. Claim Your Free PDF Sample Now@ However, stringent regulations to ensure consumer safety is expected to hamper global fruit & vegetable processing market growth to some extent during the forecast period. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 304.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 704.88 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Product Type, Technology, Processing Systems, Equipment Type, Operation, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Greencore Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, GEA Group AG, Olam International Limited, and Nestlé S.A. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global fruit & vegetable processing market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, adopting more advanced technologies in fruit & vegetable processing equipment, developing, testing, and introducing new and more efficient systems in the market. Some prominent players operating in the fruit & vegetable processing market are:



Greencore Group plc

Kraft Heinz Company

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Syntegon Technology GmbH

The Bühler Holding AG

GEA Group AG

Olam International Limited Nestlé S.A.

Strategic Development

In March 2021, AutoCoding Systems Ltd. acquired by JBT Corporation. Capabilities of JBT in packaging line equipment and associated devices, such as coding and label inspection and verification, will be expanded through the acquisition of AutoCoding.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



Increasing demand for processed vegetables globally is driving revenue growth of the vegetable products segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

The frozen segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for frozen food products globally.

The fillers segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Filling systems are required for filling processed products in bottle or in pouches, which is expected to boost growth of this segment.

The automatic segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing traction of e-commerce distribution channels and organized retail has been driving need for faster processing and higher quality products, which is expected to augment revenue growth of this segment. Europe is expected to register a significantly stable revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic market player such as Greencore Group plc, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and The Bühler Holding AG among others in countries in the region.

Browse the complete Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @

Emergen Research has segmented the global fruit & vegetable processing market on the basis of type, product type, technology, processing systems, equipment type, operation, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Fruit Products



Frozen Fruit



Jam



Fruit Jellies



Pasteurized Fruit



Fruit Cheese



Frozen Fruit Pulp



Pasteurized Mash



Candied Fruits



Dried Fruit



Fruit Juice



Fruit Juice Powder



Fruit Syrup



Others (Low-Calorie Products, Compote, Marmalade)



Vegetable Products



Frozen Vegetables



Vegetable Juice



Concentrated Vegetable Juice



Pasteurized Vegetables



Sterilized Vegetables



Marinated Vegetables



Biological Canned Vegetables



Vegetable Sauce

Other Vegetable Products

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Frozen



Canned



Dried & Dehydrated Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



High-Pressure Processing (HPP)



Microwave Processing Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)



Processing Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Small-Scale Processing



Intermediate-Scale Processing Large-Scale Processing



Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Pre-Processing Equipment



Peeling/Inspection/Slicing



Washing & Dewatering



Fillers



Seasoning



Packaging & Handling Others



Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Automatic Semi-Automatic



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Food Tech Market By Technology Type (Mobile App, Websites), By Service Type (Online Food Delivery, Online Grocery Delivery, OTT & Convenience Services), By Product Type (Meat, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market By End-use (Hotel and Restaurant, Food Processing Industry, Beverage Industry), By Application (Consumer Engagement, Quality Control, and Safety Compliance), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Smart Food Market By End Products (Dairy Products, Bakery products, Meat products, Confectionary, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), By Food type (Encapsulated Food, Functional Food, Genetically Modified Food), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Food Antioxidants Market By Application (Prepared Food, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Confectionery), By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Source (Fruits and Vegetables, Spices and Herbs, Botanical Extracts), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Natural Sweeteners Market , By Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins Others), By End-use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal, Care, Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Marine Light Fish and Shrimp Farming Market

Skin Health Foods Market

Animal Free Dairy Products Market

Fructooligosaccharides Market

Vitamins and Supplements Market

Plant Based Sweeteners Market

Apple Cider Vinegar Market

Protein Snacks Market

Collagen and Gelatin Market

Health Foods Market

Lysine Market

Matcha Market

Condensed Milk Market

Mushroom Market

Kids Nutrition Market

Green Tea Market

Organic Seeds Market

Cannabis Cultivation Market

Sports Nutrition Market Canned Tuna Market





Tags Fruit & Vegetable Processing Fruit & Vegetable market research market report Food & Beverages Related Links