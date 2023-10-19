Sustainable Solutions: Agricultural Microbial Market Expands For A Greener Tomorrow - By PMI

Rapidly growing population and rising need for food products has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Agriculture Microbial are used as bio-fertilizer in agriculture and helps in decomposing dead & decaying organic matter and also helps with recycling of nutrients which has given rise in target market growth. Further, rising adoption of organic farming and increased awareness about environmental benefits of microbes is anticipated to increase the demand for Agricultural Microbial market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In August 2023, FMC India launched new 'ENTAZIA' bio-fungicide which has become the revolutionary biological for protection of crops in India. The new launched product is formulated with Bacillus subtilis that provides farmers with sustainable and powerful solutions for protection of crops from fungi.

Analyst View:

Microbes has become an important active ingredient in bio-stimulants which help in improving yield of crops, and effective for synthetic agrochemicals. Organic fertilizer are free of chemicals and good for health. Change in pattern & volume of food consumption of many people to superior grains and rapidly growing urbanization has given rise in demand for rice, wheat, against millets which in turn is likely to propel Agricultural Microbial market growth.

Report Scope: