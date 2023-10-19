Shipyard Introduces New Way To Orchestrate Data Tools Faster And More Affordably

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Blake BurchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shipyard, the easiest to use data orchestration platform that's empowering teams to deploy data workflows in minutes and not weeks , is thrilled to announce an update that revolutionizes the way users connect their data tools, delivering unparalleled benefits and cost savings.Runtime for data orchestration can be extremely expensive. It often involves connecting multiple data tools like dbt Cloud, Fivetran, and Tableau in sequential workflows. These tools can take hours to complete leaving orchestration tools waiting idly. Orchestration platforms, including Shipyard, charge users for runtime, including the idle waiting time. As of today, the latter changes with Shipyard.“It's unfair to charge our customers for the time our servers are idle, waiting for someone else's service to finish running,” said Blake Burch, co-founder and CEO of Shipyard.“As a result, all tasks built using Shipyard's templates, or Blueprints, that trigger external jobs through third-party partners are now 100 percent free to run.”This means that Shipyard customers no longer incur billable runtime for this critical part of the data orchestration process. Some customers will reduce their runtime costs by up to 50 percent as a result of this update.Another benefit is that Shipyard workflows, or Fleets, now execute faster and deliver data sooner. The new trigger Blueprints make this possible with a built-in option to“Wait for Completion.” When enabled, Shipyard automatically“pokes” the external tool until the executed job has completed, mirroring the final status of the job.“Another aspect that shouldn't be overlooked is that our Blueprints are pre-built. This saves our customers a great deal of coding time. They're also open-source which allows them to be changed as necessary. And for those who want to fully code, Shipyard allows for that, too.“Combine cost savings, faster time to value for business stakeholders, time savings, and flexibility and it's clear why customers choose Shipyard and stay with us,” concluded Burch.Read the blog post that provides more details about the trigger Blueprints update.About ShipyardShipyard is a data orchestration platform built for data engineers and less technical team members. It seamlessly connects different tools and simplifies workflows. Perhaps most importantly, it empowers teams to deploy workflows in minutes, not weeks.

