Smarteredge Technologies Joins Vapor IO's“Monetize The AI Edge” Channel Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SmarterEdge Technologies, a leading innovator in telecom, AI, asset tracking and fleet management technologies, has proudly announced its partnership with Vapor IO, the creators of the Kinetic Grid® platform and pioneers in edge networking and real-time AI. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the realm of AI and edge computing, fostering new possibilities to introduce real-time AI services cost-efficiently and at a considerable scale.



SmarterEdge Technologies specializes in advanced solutions that transform industries through the enhancement of customer experiences, optimization of operational processes, and delivery of innovative solutions. Their core focus areas include 5G private wireless, AI, asset tracking, and fleet management capabilities, all of which leverage the power of AI, IoT, and edge computing to deliver tangible benefits to enterprises.



“The applications of real-time AI are vast, including video security and surveillance, public safety, traffic management, asset tracking, retail loss prevention, manufacturing, and logistics,” said Mark Wyllie, Chairman at SmarterEdge Technologies.“Our partnership with Vapor IO will enable us to deliver real-time AI services to a wide range of industries in a cost-efficient manner and with an as-a-service business model.”



Tolaga Research estimates that by 2028, the combined value of edge AI in the 36 U.S. markets where Vapor IO operates will reach approximately $180 billion. This presents an exciting opportunity for SmarterEdge Technologies to leverage Vapor IO's platform to expand its retail technology offerings. Full report available here:



Vapor IO, known for its Kinetic Grid Platform and commitment to making real-time AI services accessible, recently introduced the Monetize the AI Edge partner initiative . This program is designed to empower partners like SmarterEdge Technologies to deliver bundled AI services via Vapor IO's shared and neutral host infrastructure. It eliminates the need for extensive capital investment and data center management, providing partners with a faster path to profitability.



“SmarterEdge Technologies and Vapor IO share a common vision of leveraging AI and edge computing to drive innovation and create a more connected and efficient world,” said Rodney Foreman, CRO at Vapor IO.“I've partnered with Mark Wyllie in the past at IBM. Mark and SmarterEdge Technologies come with a reputation of execution and delivering results. This partnership signifies a step forward in realizing that vision and delivering transformative solutions to the retail industry and beyond.”



About Vapor IO

As cities and enterprises look to modernize their digital infrastructure, Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid® platform makes it possible to easily and cost-effectively deploy modern, real-time and pervasive AI services. Vapor IO's platform is at the forefront of bringing AI to the edge, enabling cities and businesses to harness the full potential of pervasive intelligence. Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid services are available in 36 US markets. The company is also prototyping its European expansion, starting in Barcelona. For more information, visit .



About SmarterEdge Technologies:

SmarterEdge Technologies specializes in cutting-edge retail and fleet management technologies, harnessing the power of AI, IoT, and edge computing to revolutionize the industry. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences and optimizing operations, SmarterEdge Technologies is at the forefront of retail technology innovation.

