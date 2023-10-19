Global Warehouse Management System Market Size To Reach USD 14.99 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

The global Warehouse Management System Market size reached USD 3.06 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of warehouse management systems in the e-commerce industry is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Growing demand for warehouse management system software in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industries is driving revenue growth of the global market. 3PL industries provide comprehensive supply chain solutions in packaging, warehousing, transportation, and order fulfillment. The best practices, expertise, and technologies of 3PL industries can be integrated into existing business processes to solve complex logistics management challenges and make the company's supply chain more agile. Companies also prefer 3PL providers to expand their existing customer base, enter new markets, or create a positive customer experience.

Warehouse management system software is widely used by 3PL providers to improve stock visibility, and moreover, the software simultaneously allows for a virtual connection with the shipper, allowing for the provision of inventory and documents. Streamlining tracking capabilities through Stock Keeping Unit (SKU), batch, part, or serial numbers, the warehouse management system software provides 3PL providers with real-time data on goods in transit, thereby allowing them to provide customers with an accurate delivery report, which helps in building trust.

Click Here for In-Depth Insights: Download the Sample Report @

Restraints:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) account for a significant portion of the global economy, although individually, SMEs do not have larger revenue shares. However, they collectively control a large portion of the market and are responsible for constant churning of the industry's finances. These enterprises collectively contribute significantly to a country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment.

SMEs are looking for new technologies to implement to improve their supply chain and warehousing operations and increase productivity. However, the high implementation cost of high-end on-premises warehouse management system solutions is limiting their adoption among SMEs. Constant hardware upgrades and maintenance costs of on-premises warehouse management systems act as a major disadvantage. Despite the benefits of increased efficiency and lower maintenance costs, implementing on-premises warehouse management system solutions entails significant upfront costs, such as costs of hardware and software setup, testing, employee training, and technology support. SMEs, in general, do not have large funds to invest in on-premises warehouse management system solutions, which is limiting market revenue growth.

Growth Projections:

The global warehouse management system market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period and revenue is expected to increase from USD 3.06 Billion in 2021 to USD 14.99 Billion in 2032. Significant investments by prominent market players is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Rapid growth of the e-commerce industry has increased demand for consumer goods and products, and to combat the negative effects of COVID-19, major logistics companies and warehouse facilities throughout the world has begun to adopt digital technologies, such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), in order to improve and optimize their operational efficiency. These technologies integrated into warehouse management systems have provided companies with useful insights and data, to establish a list of critical components, determine the origin of supply, and identify alternative sources. Furthermore, with the lifting of trade restrictions and lockdowns, the market is now registering a rapid revenue growth rate as a result of widespread use of automation systems across all business operations.

Current Trends and Innovations:

In today's world, the supply chain is a series of discrete and isolated phases or stages that range from marketing, product development, manufacturing, and distribution stages to end users and after-sales services. Digitization has spread across all supply chain operations as a result of technological advancements, as digitization of supply chain contributes to the creation of a fully integrated ecosystem that is fully transparent to all players involved, from suppliers of raw materials and components, to transporters of supplies and finished goods, and finally to customers.

Digitization of supply chain also has some additional benefits such as streamlined operations, and it saves a significant amount of time, as processes become automated and decision-making becomes more robust and improved, while errors can be easily identified and corrected. Collaboration and information exchange between vendors and enterprises are likely to become more transparent in digital systems, resulting in increased productivity. Digitization of the supply chain is also expected to reduce lead time and thus, increase profitability.

To seek a discount on this report, click on the link:

Geographical Outlook:

Market in Asia-Pacific accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. Revenue growth of this regional market can be primarily attributed to increasing digitization of the supply chain industry. Furthermore, rapid growth of e-commerce and manufacturing industries in emerging economies, such as India and Indonesia, has increased regional demand significantly. China has contributed the most to Asia-Pacific market revenue, due to presence of a large number of manufacturing units in the country.

Scope of Research