Twelvestone Health Partners Announces Norfolk, VA Opening

- Shane ReevesMURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces to the southeastern Virginia business and healthcare community the opening of their newest Infusion Center in Norfolk. The new center will be located in the Halifax Building located at 6161 Kempsville Circle, Suite 205, in Norfolk, VA, 23502.This is TwelveStone's 15th location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, North Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill,) Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lithonia, Peachtree City and Smyrna) and Roanoke, VA. These facilities provide a patient-centric process with a focus on assisting patients with chronic condition management.“We are thrilled about our further expansion into Virginia,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners.“We look forward to providing the residents of Virginia with the same exceptional patient experience that we offer at our Tennessee and Georgia locations.”TwelveStone Infusion patients receive care in private treatment rooms, and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner's innovative infusion centers here .About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit

