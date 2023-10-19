Step2 Products Recognized In Good Housekeeping's 2023 Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STREETSBORO, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, a category leader in toys and home products, including play kitchens, push cars, water tables, mailboxes, planters, and pool seating, announced today that four Step2 products have been recognized in various Good Housekeeping awards. The Step2 Flip SeatTM was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards , the Step2 Space Capsule SwingTM and the Step2 Scout & Slide ClimberTM were both named as winners in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Toy Awards and the Step2 Lakewood Package Delivery BoxTM was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Renovation Awards . The full list of awards can be found at .



The Step2 Flip Seat TM is ergonomically designed for comfortable, on-the-go seating. Simply flip it open and relax at the edge of a pool or dock, in the sand at the beach, on a truck tailgate, or on a bucket or cooler. It's a foldable seat with back support that's lightweight and easy to store.

The Step2 Space Capsule Swing TM is perfect for imaginative play inside or outside. It features a unique 2-in-1 design that can be hung with the included rope or placed on flat ground for use as a playhouse. The pod-like shape accommodates one or two children, with cut-out handles, molded-in details, and two blue-tinted porthole windows.

The Step2 Scout & Slide Climber TM creates a playtime paradise for toddlers. The set features two climbing walls and an upper-level clubhouse with a steering wheel, two windows, and access to the slide for a world of imaginative play. The vintage design and two-tone coloring look great in any backyard.

The Step2 Lakewood Package Delivery Box TM is perfect for keeping deliveries safe from theft and inclement weather. The natural wood look of the package delivery box is aesthetically pleasing and the robust internal spring-loaded baffle panel system allows packages to be delivered to a secure compartment that is only accessible by the included keys.

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing rotationally-molded children's and home consumer products for over 30 years. Their products are built to last using durable construction that consumers have come to know from Step2. With molded-in colors that won't chip, fade, crack, or peel, maintenance of Step2 products is easy, from a simple wipe-down to a seasonal power wash. When consumers buy Step2, they have peace of mind knowing they are buying a highly valued product, designed for years of enjoyment, with an aesthetic they are proud to place in their home or yard.

