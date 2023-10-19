Global Smart Greenhouse Market Size To Reach USD 4.53 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Greenhouse Market size is expected to reach USD 4.53 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives by governments to promote adoption of smart greenhouse technologies to improve crop yield and quality and rising global food demand. Increasing adoption of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) practices and hydroponics to enhance crop yield, limited availability of manpower and natural resources, and rapidly changing climatic conditions are other factors expected to continue to contribute to rising deployment of smart greenhouse technologies. Potential to maintain ideal micro-climate conditions inside smart greenhouses is boosting popularity of these techniques among small growers. Growing trend in indoor farming practices is expected to remain a key contributing factor to growth of smart greenhouse technologies in the long term. Greenhouse deployment enables growing a variety of plants regardless of season or location, and use of indoor farming practices and advancements in the field is resulting in rising demand for LED grow lights to further enhance crop quality and yield. Growers are increasingly adopting vertical farming as stack structures that hold growing plants offer better potential to optimize space and resources indoors, and the number of stacks or levels can be increased according to available space and height of the outer structure. Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 1.54 Billion CAGR (2021–2032) 9.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 4.53 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in Billion, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%) Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, component, end-use and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Argus Control, Certhon, Rough Brothers, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Sensaphone, Cultivar, Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, and Desert Growing Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global smart greenhouse market is consolidated with a few players accounting for majority market revenue. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop new and enhanced smart greenhouse technologies in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some prominent players operating in the smart greenhouse market are:



Argus Control

Certhon

Rough Brothers

GreenTech Agro LLC

Netafim

Sensaphone

Cultivar

Heliospectra AB

LumiGrow Desert Growing

Strategic development

In March 2021, Netafim, which is a specialist in precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced that it is planning to acquire Dutch turnkey greenhouse projects provider, Gakon. Netafim, which is an active player in the greenhouse market. The company is planning to expand its offerings in the production and supply of top-tier greenhouse projects in order to meet growing demand for advanced farming methods.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



In October 2019, Heliospectra AB, which is a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environment, entered into a partnership with Nectar farms on MITRA LED Lighting Solutions for Large Scale Glasshouse Installation in Australia.

Hydroponics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need for improving the nutritional value of plants is contributing significantly to rising demand for hydroponic farming and controlled environment agriculture practices.

LED grow lights segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. LED grow light help growers meet their yield and sustainability goals by increasing harvests, reducing energy costs, and improving the quality and nutritional content of plants.

Research & educational Institutes segment accounted for a significantly higher revenue share in the smart greenhouse market in 2020. Rising need to maximize profits from fruit and vegetable cultivation in the greenhouse environment is supporting increasing research activities by research and educational institutes. Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue share growth among other regional markets in the global smart greenhouse market in 2020. Rapidly changing climatic conditions and limited availability of natural resources are major factors projected to drive adoption of smart greenhouse technologies in countries in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart greenhouse market on the basis of type, component, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Hydroponics

Non-hydroponics

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



LED Grow Lights



HVAC System



Sensors & Control System



Irrigation System

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Research & Educational Institutes



Commercial Growers



Retail Gardens

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



BENELUX



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa Rest of MEA

