Presentail: Your Premier Choice For Sending Gifts To Lebanon

- Bassel Chokor from PresentailBEIRUT, LEBANON, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Presentail proudly emerges as the premier choice for Lebanese expats to effortlessly send flowers in Lebanon , as well as other heartfelt gifts. An online gift ordering and delivery platform specifically crafted by Lebanese expats for Lebanese expats, Presentail provides a convenient way to bridge the distance and express love and care through thoughtful gifts.Lebanese expatriates can now connect with their roots and celebrate every occasion with their loved ones by simply choosing from a diverse collection of gift options from some of Lebanon's most renowned brands. Presentail offers an extensive range of choices, including chocolates, flowers, gift baskets, sweets, balloons, stuffed animals, cakes, and bundles, ensuring a personalized experience.“We understand how important it is to stay connected with friends and family, especially when we're separated by distance,” Bassel Chokor from Presentail. "Our platform was born out of a desire to make sending gifts to Lebanon a seamless and joyful experience, allowing our customers to add a personal touch from miles away."One of the standout features is the ability to send gift baskets online, making it easy to commemorate special occasions like golden wedding anniversaries or birthdays even when the sender is thousands of miles away.You can send a birthday gift to Lebanon quickly and easily using the platform's express same-day delivery option. This ensures that gifts reach their intended recipients promptly and in pristine condition, adding a touch of surprise and delight to every celebration.“Since our launch in 2018, we have been dedicated to putting smiles on thousands of faces across Lebanon and among expats worldwide," continued the spokesperson. "We cater to a wide range of occasions, striving to provide a gifting experience that truly reflects the love and care that our customers wish to convey to their dear ones."Presentail takes pride in delivering across all cities and districts in Lebanon, embodying its mission to connect families and provide exceptional service, it's the go-to platform for Lebanese expats seeking to make their loved ones' day extra special.About PresentailPresentail is an online gift ordering and delivery platform designed by Lebanese expats for Lebanese expats. Founded in 2018, the company enables Lebanese expatriates to send thoughtful gifts to their loved ones in Lebanon, ensuring they are part of every special occasion.

