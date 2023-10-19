World's First Carbon-Removing Book To Be Released On Polygon Blockchain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book, Mango Publishing, & Tres Cool Turn Reading into Climate Action

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Book, Polygon Labs , Mango Publishing, and Tres Cool are thrilled to announce the release of "Climate Optimism," the world's first carbon removing book written by renowned author Zahra Biabani. This innovative project represents a significant step forward in the fight against climate change, demonstrating how creativity and Web3 technology can come together to make a positive impact on our planet.This innovative new approach to books combines the real ownership of digital books that Book introduced - improving over just owning a license to access your ebooks in Web2 - and reintroduces the 'second-hand' marketplace, where every resale of fully-owned digital books now also removes CO2 from the atmosphere.While traditional ebooks offer a more sustainable alternative to physical books, the collaboration with Tres Cool takes sustainability to the next level, by embedding each digital book with Tres Cool's unique carbon-removal functionality. This feature automatically triggers the purchase of carbon removal credits with each initial sale and any subsequent resales, making the very act of buying the book, continuous climate action.“This is a massive step in the right direction,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.“We believe that people should actually own their digital books, and this partnership is pioneering a future where not only can we own our own digital goods, but we can consume knowledge and have a positive impact on the environment.”Stefan Renton, the Sustainability Lead for Polygon Labs, added“Books have always had the power to change our future and our world, but with the addition of blockchain we can prove their impact by bringing traceability, transparency and immutability to any publisher that wishes to say that their book is making a difference. We can now say, 'buy this book, it fights pollution' and back it up with verifiable on-chain data for anyone with internet access to see.”Leanne Bats, the founder of Tres Cool, the revolutionary technology that created the smart contract interface that powers perpetual carbon removal, shared her excitement as well,“This partnership is creating a book that doesn't just end with the last page; but echoes into real-world impact, ditching 'doom n gloom' and replacing it with 'read and remove'. By programming carbon removal directly into the reading experience, we're showing the world for the first time what's possible: the potential to transform entire industries-like publishing-into a planet-positive force for change and prove that you can have a good time doing it.”Zahra Biabani, the author of "Climate Optimism," said this about the project,“At its core, climate optimism is a mindset to propel and sustain people in their activism journey. My hope for this book is that readers come out with systemic solutions they can engage in to conquer this systemic crisis.”The collaboration between Book, Polygon Labs, Mango Publishing, and Tres Cool signifies the importance of uniting various sectors to address climate change. By bringing together publishing, Web3 and AI technology, and sustainability, these organizations hope to set a new standard for environmentally responsible content creation."Climate Optimism," will go live on sale Wendesday, Oct. 25, at 5pm EST on Book Live Mints page .To learn more about this groundbreaking project, please visit Book.About Book:Book has revolutionized the digital publishing world for creators and owners, selling decentralized encrypted assets on Cardano, Ethereum, Algorand, and Polygon blockchains. Their proprietary technology allows users to own, read, resell, and share these digital assets. Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Book was founded in 2022. For more information and to set up your account today, visit . Follow their latest news and mints at @book_io on Twitter.About Polygon Labs:Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including Layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 350 million, 1.6 million smart contracts created and 3 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe.If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here .About Mango Publishing:Mango Publishing is a leading independent publishing company dedicated to sharing knowledge, sparking creativity, and fostering personal growth. With a diverse catalog that spans various genres, Mango Publishing is committed to providing a platform for both established and emerging authors while enriching the lives of readers around the world.About Tres Cool:Tres Cool is flipping the script on traditional environmentalism. Ditching 'doom and gloom' and vague promises, to bring a fresh, new approach to an area ripe for innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge web3 technology, we seamlessly integrate permanent carbon removal into the fabric of lifestyle and pop culture. Our mission? To make climate action not just doable but enjoyable, accessible, and undeniably cool.

