Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide To Real Entertainment Industry Connection$ Releases Tomorrow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover the secrets to fame and fortune in showbiz. This insider's guide unlocks the door to your dreams of stardom.

Your Backstage Pass to Industry Secrets Drops Tomorrow

- Les BrownNEWTOWN, PA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A helpful new book for those looking to build careers in the entertainment industry can now be pre-ordered ahead of its release tomorrow. The book, titled "Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide to the Entertainment Industry", is written by author Michael Fomkin and published by the Mark Victor Hansen Library.The pre-release announcement explains that the book will provide expert guidance and insider knowledge to aspiring artists, entertainers, and other entertainment professionals. It covers key topics like networking, audition tips, overcoming rejection, legal/financial advice, and real-world success stories.Written by industry veteran Michael Fomkin, former Broadway producer and talent agent, the book aims to set readers on the path to success. It is available for pre-order now in print and e-book formats on Amazon at and will ship starting tomorrow.Further details can be obtained from:Deneen White856-373-3346Take advantage of pre-ordering this practical career guide filled with helpful content for those looking to make their mark in competitive entertainment fields before its official release tomorrow.

Michael Fomkin

VIP Ignite

+1 8459150885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok