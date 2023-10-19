Navigating New AI Regulations: An Exclusive Webinar Hosted By Star And BSI Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join webinar hosted by Star and BSI Group on AI regulatory landscape

New Product Compliance Strategies for EU AI Act Requirements

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Star , an end-to-end product development and consulting company, in collaboration with the British Standards Institution (BSI Group), is hosting an exclusive online webinar on new AI regulations on October 26.The EU AI Act is set to introduce new strict requirements for AI-based products, redefining what is classified as high-risk products and outlining compliance pathways for startups and enterprises. This webinar will be hosted by Antonina Burlachenko, head of quality and regulatory consulting at Star, and Andrea Sanino, senior AI product manager at BSI Group. Together, they will discuss:Identifying high-risk products under the AI Act and discovering strategies for ensuring compliance with this legislation for your products.Understanding the essential QMS requirements outlined in the AI Act and gaining a brief overview of the existing ISO standards relevant to AI. Discover why it's paramount to initiate QMS preparations now.Acquiring insights from Antonina as she shares her valuable experience working with product companies utilizing AI. Explore how her team guides these companies toward certification and compliance with the new regulatory landscape.Delving into the EU AI Act timelines with Andrea, the conformity assessment procedure, and the market entry pathway for high-risk AI products, encompassing both medical and non-medical sectors. Uncover the role of a notified body in assisting companies and the preparations required to navigate the AI Act successfully.Throughout the webinar, attendees will receive a practical, actionable regulatory guide on how to navigate the complexities of AI compliance and regulatory challenges. Additionally, insights into selecting and effectively collaborating with a notified body, expanding your presence in international markets, and a dedicated Q&A session with our experienced speakers will be featured.With limited seat availability, attendees are encouraged to secure their spot by submitting the registration form available on the event website .About CompaniesStar - end-to-end product development and consulting company, where we connect strategy, regulatory, design, and engineering into a seamless workflow devised to support our clients every step of the way-no matter how long or complex their journey. Our spirited 900+ strong Star Crew takes great pride in working side by side with their trailblazing counterparts at some of the world's most disruptive“unicorn” startups and iconic global brands like Lufthansa, Dolby Laboratories, BMW, Panasonic, Walmart, and Zeiss.BSI Group - BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, inspiring trust for a more resilient world. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.About SpeakersAntonina Burlachenko - Head of quality and regulatory consulting at StarAntonina is the head of quality and regulatory consulting at Star, with expertise in medical device regulations, the software development lifecycle, quality assurance, project management, and product management. Antonina is a certified lead auditor for ISO 27001 and ISO 13485 and oversees quality management, information security management risk management (ISO 14971), and other compliance activities for Star's clients.Andrea Sanino - Senior AI Product Manager at BSI GroupAs a Senior Product Manager, Andrea has been shaping product vision since the establishment of BSI's Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Services business area. By defining how BSI can support companies in the development and deployment of AI systems, Andrea is committed to bringing his contribution to a virtuous future for AI. His background is in biomedical engineering and product management experience at a global scale reinforced his ability to connect the technical and business worlds managing successful product strategies that addressed critical needs, especially in the orthopedic and clinical fields.

