Congress Tries To Ruin Christmas In Mikael Carlson's Newest Novel

Banning Santa by Mikael Carlson will be published on November 17, 2023

Political Fiction Author Mikael Carlson

Warrington Publishing announces the release of award-winning political thriller novelist Mikael Carlson's first Christmas story,“Banning Santa.”

- Mikael CarlsonDANBURY, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mikael Carlson , the award-winning author of highly-rated political dramas and thrillers, including“The iCandidate,”“Justifiable Deceit,”“The Black Swan Event,” and“The Eyes of Others,” will publish his first Christmas story,“Banning Santa,” on November 17, 2023. It is his sixteenth novel.Legislative aides Wyatt Huffman and Stowe Bessette are on different sides of the political aisle and despise each other. When they are assigned the impossible task of finding a Santa Claus to testify before a congressional subcommittee hearing, sparks fly...just not the way you think they do. "Banning Santa" is a heartwarming story about setting aside political differences, overcoming obstacles, finding love, and rediscovering the magic and spirit of Christmas.“I'm a firm believer that politics and the holidays don't mix,” Carlson explains.“So I accepted the challenge and mixed them. I wrote this story to be non-partisan because there is enough of that at dining room tables across America. There is no mention of Republicans and Democrats, conservatives or liberals anywhere in the novel. This book is written as a romantic tale with political scheming and a thoughtful reflection on how we choose to celebrate the holidays.”The novel begins with an incident involving an unruly mall Santa that goes viral on social media, presenting an opportunity for an unknown politician to gain attention before the next election. Her plan? Schedule hearings on legislation that bans public depictions of Santa Claus. Not wanting to see Christmas spoiled for millions of families, two representatives reach across the aisle in a bipartisan effort to kill the legislation before it gets traction. As party leadership applies pressure while jockeying for political positioning, the fate of the“Save Santa” effort hinges on one thing – Stowe and Wyatt finding the right Santa Claus to testify against the bill."Political differences have destroyed relationships in recent years," Carlson continues. "It's sad that our disagreements have come to that. I wanted to write a story where two people came together despite them. That doesn't mean the road is an easy one, but Stowe and Wyatt end up on an adventure fit for a television Christmas movie.""Banning Santa" is the first novel in a planned trilogy. Mikael's novels are available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and at most major booksellers. People interested in learning more about his political thrillers may visit .About the AuthorMikael Carlson has written fifteen political thrillers. He is a retired veteran of the Rhode Island Army National Guard and the United States Army who deployed twice in support of military operations during the Global War on Terror. Mikael served in the field artillery, infantry, and in support of special operations units during his career. A proud U.S. Army Paratrooper, he conducted over fifty airborne operations following the completion of jump school at Fort Benning in 1998. Mikael earned a Master of Arts in American History in 2010 and graduated with a B.S. in International Business from Marist College in 1996. He was raised in New Milford, Connecticut, and lives in nearby Danbury.

