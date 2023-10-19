Corporate Preventive Health Program Now Offered At Investmed In Kelowna & Calgary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InvestMed offers comprehensive corporate healthcare screenings to proactively manage employee health and wellness.

- Dr. Marvin BaileyKELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Executives can work long hours, are subject to stress, and may travel extensively. Their physical and emotional health is critical to good decision making, so a comprehensive, proactive health plan is a sound investment. With a focus on prevention, InvestMed takes a proactive approach to executive health and wellness , utilizing diagnostic tests to identify and address potential health concerns.The wellness of executive employees is essential for many different reasons. The effort required to recruit, develop, and retain executive talent is extensive. The cost of losing executives or not properly looking after them and their health can be significant, and can include impacts on business results, company culture, and succession planning.Additionally, key employees are critical to the success of any business. They have dedicated their time and energy over the years to help a business thrive. Their vitality supports the measurable and intangible strengths of any team, which is why it is crucial for them to look after their physical and mental health.InvestMed provides proactive diagnostic testing to pinpoint and tackle health-related issues, and help executive employees potentially avoid serious illness. Our testing battery is age and sex-specific, and preventative screening tests may include MRI scans, genetic testing, gut bacteria testing, coronary calcium scans, mole mapping for skin cancer, and more.Our tests are available through our thorough health packages, which are designed to meet the individual needs of our patients. Each package includes a comprehensive physical and review of results with our doctor to help an individual achieve optimal health. InvestMed offers custom corporate packages with specialized corporate rates available.Progressive employers understand that an investment in the health of their employees is good business. Concierge medicine promotes good health by identifying risks and discovering potential illnesses at the earliest stage. Contact InvestMed to learn how we can partner with you to offer private medical care as both an employee and employer benefit.

