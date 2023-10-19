OBX Racing Parts Announces Unprecedented Liquidation Sale Of Over $55 Million (MSRP) In Inventory

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) OBX Racing Parts, a prominent leader in the automotive performance industry, announced a landmark liquidation sale of its entire inventory, valued at over $55 million. This unprecedented event being managed by GA Global Partners and Onyx Asset Advisors is set to become a milestone in the world of automotive enthusiasts and professionals.

Located in northern California, OBX Racing Parts has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing top-quality automotive performance parts and accessories. Over the years, the company has amassed an extensive inventory of high-performance components, ranging from exhaust systems to suspension parts and everything in between.

The liquidation sale includes over $55 million worth of automotive performance parts, all of which will be offered at substantial discounts.

“Automotive enthusiasts and industry professionals will have the unique opportunity to acquire high-quality parts and accessories at prices that are expected to be significantly lower than the retail value”, said K. Kevin Otus, Managing Partners of Onyx Assets Advisors.

Peter Wyke, President of GA Global Partners said,“we are excited to offer this exclusive opportunity to OBX's loyal customer base and the broader automotive community.”







The liquidation sale will commence immediately and will continue until all inventory is sold. For more information and updates on the liquidation event click here . Buyers can contact GA Global Partners and Onyx Asset Advisors directly for a complete inventory list and to schedule inspections at the Union City, CA warehouse.

GA Global Partners and Onyx Asset Advisors invite all automotive enthusiasts, mechanics, retailers, and anyone with an interest in high-performance auto parts to take advantage of this unparalleled opportunity.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary event, where quality meets affordability in the world of automotive performance parts.

**About OBX Racing Parts:**

OBX Racing Parts has been a leading provider of high-performance automotive components industry. With a strong commitment to quality and a comprehensive range of products, the company has built a solid reputation among automotive enthusiasts and professionals.

