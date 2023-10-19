Stocks In Play

10/19/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - Excellon Resources Inc. : Announced that its Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. subsidiary has closed the sale of Excellon's minority interest in the Oakley Project to Centerra (U.S.) Inc. for US$1 million in cash. Excellon Resources Inc. shares T.EXN are trading up $0.01 at $0.10.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.