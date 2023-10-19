(MENAFN- Baystreet) St. Lawrence Seaway Workers Issue Strike Notice

















More labour unrest in Canada as workers for the St. Lawrence Seaway have issued a strike notice and threatened to walk off the job at midnight on Oct. 21.

Unifor, the union that represents workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway Corp., has issued a

72-hour strike notice to management as negotiations aimed at reaching a new collective agreement continue.

The union says that a strike by workers will effectively shutdown transit and shipping through the seaway that serves as an important North American trade route.

St. Lawrence Seaway Corp. is a nonprofit Canadian corporation that reports to Transport Canada in Ottawa. It currently employs more than 1,000 people, moves 40 million tonnes of cargo through the seaway each year, and generates about $90 million in annual revenues.

Negotiations between Unifor and the company began in June. Details of the union's contract demands have not been made public.























MENAFN19102023000212011056ID1107271768