(MENAFN- Baystreet) Chemours, NHL Team up to Help Students

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company, has extended its STEM Program support for students at Chester, Pa.-based Drexel Neumann Academy in partnership with the National Hockey League.

The science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming partnership for the school's fourth through eighth-grade students is now entering its second year.

"The next generation of chemists and material scientists that will help the world unlock new innovations and drive progress to address pressing sustainability challenges including in the sport of hockey," said Dr. Chuck Allgood, Technical Fellow - Thermal & Specialty Solutions, Chemours. "It is a privilege to continue our support of STEM education that will inspire students to discover a passion for learning and open their world to potential future career opportunities as they move forward in their educational journey."

"We believe hockey instills life skills in youth both on and off the ice," said Omar Mitchell, NHL VP of Sustainable Infrastructure and Growth Initiatives. "We are proud that our partnership with Chemours extends beyond the ice rink and into the classroom, particularly around STEM education for under-resourced youth. Our collective efforts will serve as a catalyst for these students to pursue their dreams and become future leaders in their respective communities."

