Kuwait FM Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Nepal To Country

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday Ambassador of Nepal Gana Shyam lamsal, who submitted his credentials as a new ambassador to the country. Sheikh Salem wished the new ambassador success in his new post and for the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries to further prosperity. (end) aa

