Tragic Collision Claims One Life And Injures 16 School Children In Swat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a collision between a motor car and a private school vehicle resulted in one fatality and injuries to 16 school children.

The accident occurred on Thursday on Matta Bypass, as reported by Rescue 1122. The collision led to the untimely death of the motor car driver, while 16 students from the private school sustained injuries in the mishap.

According to the rescue team, the school vehicle was en route to drop the children home following a school holiday when the accident took place.

Upon receiving the distressing news, the medical team from Rescue 1122 promptly arrived at the scene, administering first aid to all the injured. Subsequently, they were transported to Matta Hospital, where doctors confirmed the tragic loss of the motor car driver.