Amendments Made To Internal Statute Of Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed the Law "On Amendments to the
Internal Statute of Milli Majlis of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
The current statute of Milli Majlis (Parliament) was approved by
the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 74-IQ of May 17,
1996.
MENAFN19102023000195011045ID1107271732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.