Baku To Host International Conference On French Colonial Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku will host an international conference "Neocolonialism Human
Rights Violations and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative
Group (BIG) on 20 October, Azernews reports.
The conference will be attended by representatives of 14
countries, as well as the overseas territories of France and
Corsica.
The program of the international conference includes speeches by
participants on the situation in the territories they represent,
France's gross interference in the internal affairs of states in
its former colonies, France's gross violation of human rights in
its current colonies, as well as broad discussions by participants
on the topic of decolonization.
It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group was
established on 6 July 2023 in Baku by participants of the
conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework
of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the
Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the struggle for freedom of people located in
different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in
the 21st century.
It should be reminded that the BIG events are attended by
representatives of independence and national movements of the
French overseas regions of New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French
Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, representatives of Corsica and
the Melanesian Initiative Group, as well as officials of the
countries that have long been French colonies on the African
continent. Representatives of the independence and national
movements declared that they would continue the struggle until the
complete liberation from French colonialism and its
eradication.
MENAFN19102023000195011045ID1107271731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.