Kazakhstan Bans Exports Of Drones, Microelectronics To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kazakhstan has introduced a ban on export to Russia of 106 types of goods, including technology, which Russia can potentially use in the defense sector.

That's according to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, who reported the news on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"Kazakhstan has imposed a ban on the export to Russia of 106 types of goods, including technological items that could be used for military purposes," Yermak wrote.

According to the official, these are the goods that Kazakhstan does not produce domestically, but Russia attempted to acquire Western components for weapons through re-export.

The head of the President's Office recalled that the McFaul-Yermak group had been working with partners to ensure that“the terrorist state can't obtain crucial components for weapon production through third countries.”

According to Ukrinform, Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak recently said experts keep finding in downed Russian Kh-101 missiles, as well as Shahed-131/136 one-way attack drones a number of foreign-made components.