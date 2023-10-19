Ukraine Launches Platform To Raise Awareness About Children Deported By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Bring Kids Back UA information platform has launched its work to inform the international community about the Ukrainian children forcefully deported by Russia

The organizers of the platform broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we're launching the official website for 'Bring Kids Back UA' - a strategic action plan by Volodymyr Zelensky to return all Ukrainian children, deported by Russia," the report reads.

The official website of the Bring Kids Back UA Action Plan is aimed at informing the international community on the problems of deportations of Ukrainian children by Russia, current statistics. and stories of children who were eventually brought back to Ukraine.

The Bring Kids Back UA project is part of a comprehensive plan, put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky, uniting the efforts of Ukrainian authorities, other governments, international and non-governmental organizations to return Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. Any country, organization, or individual will be able to join the initiative under the Action Plan. Many of Ukraine's foreign partners have also declared their support and willingness to assist in protecting the rights of Ukrainian children.

The platform contains information about key areas of activity, according to the Action Plan, as well as the latest news. Visitors are offered ways to join the effort aimed at bringing Ukrainian children home.

The initiative is supervised by the coordination council headed by the chief of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2023, a total of 121 children earlier deported by Russia from Kherson region were safely returned.