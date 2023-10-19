French Police May Plainly Kill Our People - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Our people may be killed by the French police, said Gaston Samit, a representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

He noted that the 67-year-old man was killed by traffic police officers.

"Many facts about such events could be listed," he added.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.