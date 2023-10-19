French Police May Plainly Kill Our People - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Our people may be
killed by the French police, said Gaston Samit, a representative of
the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, at the press
conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku
Initiative Group, Trend reports.
He noted that the 67-year-old man was killed by traffic police
officers.
"Many facts about such events could be listed," he added.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023,
in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in
different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in
the 21st century.
