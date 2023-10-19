Women-Founded Cooperatives Reach Large Numbers In Azerbaijan - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Many women farmers are employed in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, Deputy Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan Ilhama Gadimova said during panel discussions within the framework of the VI Congress of Azerbaijani women, Trend reports.

"One of our goals is to increase measures to support them," she said.

The Deputy Minister added that, according to statistics, more than 650 women farmers have been registered in the electronic system. She also noted that another important point is to increase the number of women in the sphere of production (to make their number equal to men).

Gadimova mentioned that the number of cooperatives created by women has reached 10.

The VI Congress of Azerbaijani women is held today in Baku, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundation of the women's movement in Azerbaijan, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress of independent Azerbaijan.

The congress gathered about 600 women from all regions of Azerbaijan.

The event is also attended by deputies, representatives of state and non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies and international organizations from all regions of Azerbaijan, prominent public and political figures, as well as officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Based on the results of discussions and proposals, a decision will be made, and an appeal by Azerbaijani women to the head of state will be voiced.