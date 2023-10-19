Amendments Made To Internal Statute Of Azerbaijani Parliament


10/19/2023 10:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. President Ilham Aliyev signed the Law "On Amendments to the Internal Statute of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The current statute of Milli Majlis (Parliament) was approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 74-IQ of May 17, 1996.

Will be updated

