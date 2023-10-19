Iran Reviews Visa-Free Regime For Uzbek Citizens

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 19. Iran plans to cancel the visa regime for citizens of Uzbekistan, as well as to strengthen tourism ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

The remark was made during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov and Iranian Minister of Tourism, Cultural Heritage and Crafts Ezzatollah Zarghami in Samarkand.

The Iranian minister stressed the importance of developing tourism between the countries, noting that today Iran is set to introduce a visa-free regime with Uzbekistan.

Zarghami said Iran is now considering a policy of easing visa barriers to allow for cancellation visa requirements for passport holders from 60 countries of the world.

“We support the arrival of Uzbek tourists to Iran, and we believe that Iranian tourists planning a trip abroad should give priority to Uzbekistan," he said.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi signed an agreement on the simplification of visa procedures for tourists, business and representatives and scholars in September 2022.