Salmon Fish Market Set To Soar Past USD 30.99 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Salmon Fish market size is expected to reach USD 30.99 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing aesthetic consciousness, increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight population, advancements in technology and treatment options, rising disposable incomes, expanding beauty and wellness industry, growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, the influence of social media and celebrity culture, improving safety and efficacy of Salmon Fish, rising focus on personal appearance and self-confidence, increasing awareness about the benefits of body contouring procedures is fueling the market's growth. According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Salmon Fish market, growing demand for non-surgical body contouring treatments, rise in combination therapies for enhanced results, increasing popularity of non-invasive fat reduction techniques, development of portable and home-use Salmon Fish, advancements in radiofrequency and ultrasound technologies, the emergence of cryolipolysis as a popular treatment modality, expanding market for Salmon Fish in emerging economies, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in body contouring technology, focus on personalized treatment plans and customization options, are the trends that aid in the market's growth. Get sample copy of this report: Browse in-depth TOC on "Salmon Fish Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 60 Figures -79 Salmon is a fish that is found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It is an anadromous fish, which means it lives in the ocean but spawns in freshwater. Salmon are typically silver-colored with black spots. They are a popular food fish and are also farmed in many countries. Prominent Players in Salmon Fish Market

AquaChile

Cooke Aquaculture

Cermaq

Grieg Seafood

High Liner Foods

Marine Harvest

Mowi

Ocean Beauty Seafoods

Salmones Camanchaca

Salmones Multiexport

Scottish Sea Farms

Tassal Group

Trident Seafoods

True North Salmon

Unifish

Westward Fish Company

Young's Seafood

Atlantic Sapphire

Bakkafrost SalMar Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): Report Scope & Segmentation :

Attributes

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030 Market Size in 2022

16.13 Billion 2030 Value Projection

30.99 Billion CAGR 8.5% Segments Covered







Species Outlook Atlantic/Aquaculture and Pacific

From Outlook Fresh, Frozen and Others





Regions Covered



North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Fillets and Steaks Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Filets and steaks dominate the global online market as they are highly convenient for consumers as they are boneless and often skinless, making them easy to cook and consume. These cuts can be prepared in various ways, including grilling, baking, pan-frying, and broiling, appealing to a wide range of cooking preferences and culinary traditions.

Food Retail is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Food Retail is the leading segment due to its nutritional benefits, including being rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier food options, and salmon fits into this trend.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Base

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a large consumer base . Regions like Alaska in the United States and British Columbia in Canada are important players in the salmon market. Wild-caught Pacific salmon, particularly sockeye, chinook, and coho varieties, are sought after for their unique flavors and sustainable sourcing.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Salmon Fish market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Salmon Fish.

Key Developments in Salmon Fish Market



In February 2023, the Norwegian salmon farming company Mowi announced plans to invest $55 million in a new state-of-the-art salmon processing plant in Scotland In January 2023, Cooke Aquaculture, a Canadian salmon farming company, acquired the Scottish salmon farming company Scottish Sea Farms for $90 million.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in Salmon Fish Market Report



What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Fresh Pasta Market

Global Surimi Market

Global Lycopene Market

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market

Global Microwavable Foods Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



Global Spray Dried Vegetables Market

Global Soup Market

Global Cattle Feed Market

Asia Pacific Cocoa And Chocolate Market

Global Animal Feed Market

Global Professional Skincare Market

Global Carotenoids in Human Nutrition Market

Global Aqua Feed Market

Global Broiler Feed Market

Global Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market

Global Feed Plant-Based Protein Market

Global Feed Trace Minerals Market

Global Lipids In Human Nutrition Market

Global Sports Nutrition Market

Global Microbial Protein Market

North America Marshmallow Market

Global Insect protein Market

Global Poultry Nutrition Market

Global Layer Feed Market Global Chlorella Market





Tags Salmon Fish Market Salmon Fish Market Size Salmon Fish Market Trends Salmon Fish Market Share Related Links