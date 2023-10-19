Government Initiatives Globally Stimulate Expansion Of Fetal Monitoring Market To 2030

The global fetal monitoring market is expected to grow from an estimated US$3.1 billion in 2022 to approximately US$4.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including advancements in ultrasound systems and electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) technologies. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Segmentation:



Ultrasound Systems: This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated value of US$1.8 billion by 2030. Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM): EFM is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate with an estimated CAGR of 8% over the next eight years.

Regional Analysis:



The United States is estimated to have a fetal monitoring market worth approximately US$961.6 million in 2022.

China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$883.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6% during the period of 2022-2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 2.9% and 6.1%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. Germany is projected to experience a CAGR of about 4.7%.

Key Competitors:

The report features a total of 46 featured competitors in the fetal monitoring market, including companies such as:



Analogic Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical, Inc.

Neoventa Medical AB

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery in the coming years. The United States has overcome the recession threat, and the Euro area is witnessing easing headline inflation, which is contributing to increased economic activity. China is expected to experience strong GDP growth as it shifts away from its zero-COVID policy. India is on course to become a US trillion economy by 2030.

However, economic recovery remains fragile, with challenges such as slow decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to combat inflation by raising interest rates, which may slow down job creation and economic activity. Additionally, regulatory pressures related to climate change are adding complexity to the global economic landscape.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: