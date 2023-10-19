Etherwan Launches A High-Speed Addition To Their Line Of Turnkey Wireless Bridges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EtherWAN releases the EasyLink Pro Series , a new high speed 867 Mbps data rate wireless bridge kit, to their existing line of turnkey wireless solutions. Capable of providing secure and instant connectivity in extreme outdoor temperatures (-40°F to 167°F), these wireless bridges are perfect for adding remote devices, such as cameras, to a network with ease. Designed to save integrators time and money, the EasyLink Pro Series Wireless Bridge Kit eliminates the need to source components by providing the user everything they need to get started, in addition to reducing setup times to 3 minutes or less.



Since no user configuration is required, installers simply mount, plug-in, & align units with the built in alignment LEDs found on the bottom of each unit for instant connectivity. Each unit is wall or pole mountable, allowing for installation in almost any application. Additionally, optional advanced management features are available, but not necessary to configure; allowing users full control of their network configuration if needed.

“The EasyLink Pro Series was designed for quick installations with no configuration required. There's no network knowledge needed, avoiding the need for a network engineer to configure the device or for IT to provide an IP address.” says Brian Tutor, EtherWAN's Sr. Product Manager.“It's the perfect product for both integrators and end-users, as they can mount the unit and have it running in a few minutes; allowing them to move on to the next project.”

Whether you are a security integrator or transportation engineer the EasyLink Pro Series provides a reliable and versatile solution for a wide range of data transmission needs. The EasyLink Pro series can be found at distributors around the nation, included but not limited to: ADI, Wesco/Anixter, Express Systems, and more. EtherWAN is thrilled to announce the future of grab-and-go turnkey wireless bridge systems.

EtherWAN's hardened products are rated to operate within a -40°F to 167°F range and built to resist vibration and electromagnetic interference at 4x the level of commercial devices. The products are backed by a long warranty and complimentary US-based tech support. Networking training courses are also available, providing general technical knowledge for network design and planning.

Visit EtherWAN's website for more details and learn how to integrate the range of EasyPoE® Series products into your network.

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN's expertise lies in Critical Infrastructure & Surveillance connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes.



