Transplant Diagnostics Market Surges At 7.2% CAGR Towards USD 8.3 Billion By 2032 | Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market, the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 4.2 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.
Transplant diagnostics help healthcare professionals to determine the compatibility between organ donors and recipients. It is used to determine whether the recipient and the donor of the organ are compatible after or before the transplant. Due to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that frequently result in organ failure, there is an upsurge in demand for transplant procedures. Similarly, the popularity of personalized medicine and stem cell therapy is increasing . Therefore, there is a heightened demand for pre-procedure diagnostics. Due to the complexity as well as the risks involved with organ transplants, sophisticated diagnostic tools are of essence. The supply of organs tends to be much higher than the demand for transplants. Alternatively, the market is expected to benefit from extensive clinical research.
Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:
Key Takeaway:
By Technology, the molecular assay segment generated a revenue share of 59% in 2022. By Product & Service, the reagents segment generated the most revenue for the market, and it is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. By Transplant Type, the solid organ transplant segment accounted for the largest share. By End-User, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment held the largest share of the market. In 2022, North America remains the largest contributor, with a substantial revenue share of 38.7 %. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast.
Factors affecting the growth of the transplant diagnostics market
There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market. Some of these factors include:
Increasing Transplantation: The increasing transplantation will likely boost the growth of the market. Strategic Approach by Major Market Players: The strategic approach by major market players will propel the market's growth. Rising Healthcare Cost: The rising healthcare cost will likely surge the market. Extensive Use of Soft Tissue Transplant: The extensive use of soft tissue transplant leads to expansion of market. Advanced technological development: Various technological developments in the market will accelerate the market growth.
Top Trends in Global Transplant Diagnostics Market
The increased penetration in the developing nations for the development of transplant diagnostics products as well as an increasing importance of HLA profiles based on the genomes rather than the serological test approach. This would create more potential for the expansion of the market. The introduction of new products is one of the major trends around the world.
Market Growth
As the market expands globally, the need for smart business ideas raises . It includes partnership, company growth, and other developments. There is a high demand for the diagnostic kits for transplants because of the increasing demand for donor organs. Market participants are able to align with the functional activities of the organization owing to the planned strategies, in order to achieve established objectives. It directs the decision-making and discussions of the company when it comes to figuring out how much money and resources are required to reach goals and develop operational efficiency.
Regional Analysis
North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.7% . The rising healthcare costs, extensive use of treatment methods and advanced diagnostics, and the availability of skilled professionals are among the key drivers. The United States holds the largest market share due to factors like highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and the availability of skilled professionals. Also, stem cell therapies, extensive use of soft tissue transplants, and personalized medicines are responsible for the growth of the regional market. Over the forecast period, China and India are the two markets in the Asia-Pacific region with the fastest growth rates in the global transplant diagnostics industry.
To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at
Scope of the Report
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Market Value (2022)
| USD 4.2 Billion
| Market Size in 2032
| USD 8.3 Billion
| CAGR (2023 to 2032)
| 7.2%
| North America Revenue Share
| 38.7%
| Asia Pacific Revenue Share
| 23.6%
| Historic Period
| 2016 to 2021
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Year
| 2023 to 2032
Market Drivers
The demand for organ transplants has been boosted around the globe over the past decade. This can be attibuted to the increased prevalence of favourable post-transplant outcomes along with high rates of vital organ failure. Organ transplants of the heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys are in high demand. Main factors causing organ failure include abuse, alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise. The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the number of transplants from living donors negatively. However, over the forecast period, the number of transplants from living donors is expected to surge.
Market Restraints
Technically advanced products are increasingly popular in organ transplant therapy. Emerging players are doing extensive R&D on these products. Therefore, the price of products and methods remains high, which in turn increases the price of testing. In addition, transplants cost a lot because they use a lot of resources, such as expensive drugs, high-paid doctors and transportation.
Market Opportunities
Key players in the market undertake strategic initiatives such as business expansion, contracts and product launches that are projected to provide opportunity for the global market. The strategic approach is expected to support expansion and improve the company's product portfolio, which will increase profitability. Thus, strategic initiatives by market players can be seen as an opportunity to boost the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market.
Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here
Report Segmentation of the Transplant Diagnostics Market
Technology Insight
The PCR-based assay segment is the largest contributor to the transplant diagnostics market. This is due to its multitude of numerous applications. Physicians prefer molecular assays as compared to non-molecular assays. Also, due to its accuracy, efficacy, and less risk, HLA typing technology has progressively replaced serological assays as the preferred method. the sequencing-based assay segment is predicted to expand at the fastest rate, throughout the forecast.
Product & Services Insight
The reagents segment maintains stronghold on the the transplant diagnostics market. The market share of this segment amounted to 32% in 2022. This trend is expected to ciontinue in the upcoming forecastperiod as well. Further, the services and software market is predicted to undergo a period of exponential growth.
Transplant Type Insight
The solid organ transplant segment is projected to account for the significant share over the forecast period. In the 20th century, solid-organ transplantation began as an experimental method and is now considered as a firm and practical treatment option for patients with end-stage organ dysfunction. Followed by the liver, the kidneys receive the majority of transplants.
End-User Insight
The research laboratories & academic institutes held the majority of share of the market. The fast modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, the rising number of organ transplant procedures and other factors account for a significant portion of this market.
Market has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @
Market Segmentation
By Technology
Molecular Assay
PCR-Based Molecular Assay Sequencing-Based Molecular Assay Non-Molecular Assay
Serological Assay Mixed-Lymphocyte Culture Assay
By Product & Service
Instrument Reagent Software Other Product & Services
By Transplant Type
Solid Organ Transplantation Stem Cell Transplantation Soft Tissue Transplantation Bone Marrow Transplantation Other Transplants
By End-User
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes Hospital & Transplant Centers Commercial Service Providers Other End-Users
By Geography
North America
Europe
Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape
the overall extent of competition in the transplant diagnostics market is moderate. Businesses, and by extension the transplant diagnostics market, can benefit from factors such as increased awareness, reagent efficiency and technological innovation.
Market Key Players:
Becton Dickinson and Company Abbott Laboratories Qiagen NV Biomérieux SA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Hoffman-La Roche AG Immucor, Inc Affymetrix, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Omixon, Inc. Other Key Players
Recent Development of the Transplant Diagnostics Market
In April 2023, bioMérieux SA announced plans to collaborate with Oxford Nanopore, a firm specialising in molecular sensing technology. The collaboration aims to improve the quality of medical care. In September 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was selected by the US NIAID to create a Transplantation Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center. This center will offer support for the clinical trials and research conducted by the NIAID.
Browse More Related Reports
Blood transfusion diagnostics market size is expected to be worth around USD 9095 mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7%
Tissue and organ transplantation market are projected to reach USD 39,528.63 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.10%, from USD 16,544.91 Mn in 2021.
Digital PCR Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 1868.55 Mn in 2032. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Size Was To Reach USD 19.1 Billion In 2022 And Projected To Reach a Revised Size Of USD 93.6 Billion Wellness Tourism Market accounted for USD 822.3 billion and is expected to grow to around USD 1922.2 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 9.1%. Medical Transcription Software market size is expected to be USD 190.2 Bn by 2032 from USD 77.8 Bn in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.60% Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 332.4 Bn in 2032 Point Of Care diagnostics market size is expected to be worth around USD 85.8 mn by 2032 from USD 40.9 mn in 2022, CAGR of 7.95%
About Us:
Market (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.
Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Our Blog:
Tags Transplant Diagnostics Market Organ Transplantation Immunogenetics Organ Donation Transplant Diagnostics Size Tissue Typing Related Links
Eyewear Market Bone Growth Stimulator Market Defibrillator Market Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Schizophrenia Drugs Market Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Intravenous Solutions Market Wheelchair Market Preclinical CRO Market Medical Aesthetics Market Molecular Diagnostic Market Acne Treatment Market Medical Tourism Market Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Digital Therapeutics Market Urgent Care Center Market Biotechnology Market Platelet Rich Plasma Market Diagnostics Imaging Market
MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107271713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.