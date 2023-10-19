Global Insulated Wires & Cables Market Soars To $280.8 Billion By 2030 Driven By Explosive Fiber Optic Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulated Wires and Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for insulated wires and cables is expected to experience significant growth, with an estimated value of US$170.2 billion in 2022 projected to reach approximately US$280.8 billion by 2030.
The growth is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. Key insights from the report include:
Market Segmentation:
Metal: This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and reach an estimated value of US$166.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Plastic: The plastic segment is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next eight years.
Regional Analysis:
The United States is estimated to have a market worth approximately US$22.2 billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$87.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the period of 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at rates of 3.8% and 4%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. Germany is forecasted to experience a CAGR of approximately 5.5%.
Key Competitors:
The report features a total of 195 featured competitors in the insulated wires and cables market, including companies such as:
AFC Cable Systems Inc. Alpha Wire Amphenol Corporation CommScope Inc. Fujikura Ltd. Nexans SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG Southwire Company, LLC Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Tefkot Cable Company
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expectations of growth recovery in the current and next years. While the United States has overcome the recession threat, it is witnessing slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions. The Euro area is experiencing easing headline inflation, which is contributing to increased economic activity. China is expected to see robust increases in GDP as the pandemic threat recedes and the government adjusts its COVID-19 policies. India remains on course to become a US trillion economy by 2030.
However, the economic recovery remains fragile, with challenges including slower-than-expected declines in global headline inflation, persistent food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges by raising interest rates to combat inflation, potentially slowing down job creation and economic activity. Additionally, a stricter regulatory environment and the push to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions add complexity to the global economic landscape.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 588
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $170.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $280.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Insulated Wires and Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Long Term Prospects for the Industrial Wires and Cables Market Increasing Adoption of Fiber Optical Cables & Polymer Optic Fibers Robust Demand for Fast-Charging Cables Asia-Pacific Dominates Global Insulated Wire & Cable Market PVC Insulated Wires Emerge as Popular Option for Electrical Industries Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into Insulated Wires & Cables Market World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020 Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 Recent Market Activity WORLD BRANDS Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Telecommunications Industry Remains the Largest Revenue Contributor COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025 Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables' Demand Comparison between AOC and Copper Cables Global AOC Market by Application Platform (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Units for Personal Computer, High Definition Television, Consumer Electronic Devices and High-Performance Computers Global AOC Market by Application Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Units for HDMI and DisplayPort Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020 Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020 Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020 Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021 Power Infrastructure to Drive Growth Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends Traction EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment Trends in HV/EHV Cable Designs and Future Concepts Residential & Commercial Construction Sector: Short-Term Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19 Outbreak World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 Housing Projects Scenario in the US Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market Computers and Consumer Electronics: A High Growth Market Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive Industry Remains an Important Consumer of Insulated Wires and Cables World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022 Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables Oil and Gas Industry: Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for Insulation High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide Emphasis on Green Materials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
