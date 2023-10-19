New Chef At Mama Fox Relaunches A Strong Americana Menu In Burgeoning Foodie Destination, Bed-Stuy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mama Fox, from the owner of Nita Nita, has appointed Nolan Gannon-Salomon to executive chef to lead kitchen and relaunch new menu.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mama Fox has invested in the future, hiring young up-and-coming chef, Nolan Gannon-Salomon.Along with the rest of the industry, Mama Fox was hit hard by the pandemic. Staffing struggles and new rules and regulations impacted the restaurant and staff deeply. But Mama Fox, under Sam's leadership, continued serving the community. Now, Mama Fox is entering a new era and is thrilled to welcome Executive Chef Nolan Gannon-Salomon and to introduce a new front of house staff.“We're finally operating at a level of quality and service that we envisioned when we conceptualized Mama Fox. With bright natural light and custom metalwork from Fara'h, my wife, we've created an industrial but welcoming vibe. That, combined with a menu that balances elevated dishes like charred octopus with approachable and delicious dependables, invites every diner to Mama Fox. Come in with family, colleagues or a first date.” Sam DiStefano, Mama FoxA longtime fixture in the New York bar and restaurant community, Samantha DiStefano has called Brooklyn home for more than 20 years. Her second venture - Nita Nita - was a mainstay of the Williamsburg scene for a decade until it was forced to close due to rising rents . When she and her wife - Brooklynite and artist Fara'h Salehi - moved to Bed-Stuy in 2013, she knew this was going to be the place for her next project: a cozy yet elevated space where locals could have a night out without leaving the neighborhood. Mama Fox was born.“Mama Fox should be a pillar for all New Yorkers. Sometimes we love a hidden gem, but Mama Fox should be more than that. With a menu that would feel right at home in Manhattan, but priced as you can only find in Brooklyn, this should be in everyone's regular rotation for a night out.” - Wilson Tang , CEO Nom WahMama Fox is open Tuesday - Friday for Happy Hour and Dinner. Saturday - Sunday for Brunch and Dinner.. Enjoy Happy Hour Tuesday - Friday, 5:00pm - 7:00pm!More About Executive Chef Nolan Gannon-SalomonNolan's restaurant career started at the age of 16, when he worked in a French kitchen learning the classical techniques. Not only did he learn the fundamentals, but this experience sparked his interest in cuisine.After graduating Clark University, he launched his official culinary career. He cut his teeth in Boston and Nantucket, working for Louis Dibicarri, John DaSilva and Andrea Solimeo, where he gained a much deeper appreciation for composing flavors.Following his New England stint, Nolan booked a one way ticket to Australia, looking to break out of his comfort zone and continue his culinary development. Working at Bar Liberty in Melbourne, Lizard Island Resort on the Great Barrier Reef and helping launch the remodel of The Prince Consort in Brisbane, Nolan grew into a leader in the kitchen, pursuing the high standards he sets for himself and team. With an array of experiences under his belt, Nolan looks to Brooklyn and Mama Fox as the next challenge.

