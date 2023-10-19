Highlights From Construction Links Network - October 19, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.This week, the beautiful City of Calgary is the place to be. Tuesday saw the second stop of Procore's How We Build Now Roadshow - Alberta Edition. Procore recently released their industry benchmarking report: How We Build Now, where peers revealed the industry and technology trends shaping Canadian construction. The Calgary event was partnered with The Home Depot Pro, Calgary Construction Association, SAIT and ExakTime, by Arcoro. The How We Build Now Roadshow will continue on across the country with stops in Vancouver and Halifax.Calgary is also the host city for two important industry events this week. CIPHEX West - Western Canada's largest trade show for the HVAC, plumbing, hydronics and water treatment industry. October 18 and 19 - BMO Centre at Stampede Park. BUILDEX Alberta - providing essential continuing education, networking, and sourcing opportunities for Alberta's building and construction industry. October 18 and 19 - Calgary Telus Convention Centre.More content shared this week:.ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 29.Be Proactive, Stay Protected: Benefits of Construction Site Monitoring.Designing Sports Complexes That Bring People Together.Dick's Lumber acquires ZyTech Building Systems.Ask the experts: Overcoming communication silos to harness the power of real-time data and insights.Congratulations Colin Smith-Windsor, one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 in Canadian Construction.Kitchener-Waterloo Has One of Ontario's Least Affordable Local Housing Markets: Report.Elevate Your Business with Contractor Business Management Software.Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association's Educational Foundation Becomes IWSH Foundation Platinum Sponsor.RONA+ Whitby honoured at Hardlines Outstanding Retailer Awards.Geo Week Seeking Nominations for the 2024 Awards Celebration.Deadline to Submit Abstracts for 8th Biennial Emerging Water Technology Symposium ExtendedJoin industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.AboutEstablished in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

