GCC Stocks Remain in the Red

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets continued to see pressure to the downside as traders monitored the geopolitical developments in the region. The overall uncertainty and the resulting volatility in energy prices also added to the risks facing stock markets in the region. At the same time, Jerome Powell’s comments later today could affect sentiment as well.

The Dubai stock market continued to decline while risk aversion remained present as traders reacted to the geopolitical developments in the region. The resilience of the local economy could provide some support if efforts to de-escalate tensions succeed and conditions are more favorable.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded smaller losses than its national counterpart but remained exposed to the downside as geopolitical risks continued to weigh on expectations. The stronger-than-expected results of First Abu Dhabi Bank helped limit losses.

The Qatari stock market continued its slide under the weight of geopolitical tensions and the decline in energy prices. The main index closed the week after successive days of losses, erasing the gains of the previous week’s rebound.

The Saudi stock market remained under pressure and recorded a volatile week following the uncertainty in energy markets and the impact of the tensions in the region.





