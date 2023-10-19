3DXB Group: Pioneering Sustainability in the Construction Industry through Eco-Friendly 3D Printing Solutions

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 19 October 2023 - The 3DXB, a leading innovator in 3D printing solutions for the construction industry, is making significant strides in promoting sustainability and eco-friendly practices in its operations across the UAE.

With a strong commitment to reducing the environmental impact of construction, 3DXB's cutting-edge technology and initiatives align with the principles of the circular economy and waste reduction.

Aligned with the visionary decree No. (24) of 2021 issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, 3DXB GROUP is set to reshape the landscape of the construction sector in the UAE. The company's commitment to supporting the nation's ambitious goal of constructing 25 percent of buildings using 3D printing technology by 2030 has garnered significant attention from industry experts.

“At 3DXB, we are driven by a passion for sustainability and a desire to revolutionize the construction industry through eco-friendly 3D printing solutions," said Chairman of 3DXB GROUP, Mr. Badar Rashid AlBlooshi. “Our mission is to drive positive change in the industry through innovation and responsible practices.”

With the aim of incorporating 3D printing technology into 25 percent of buildings by 2030, the UAE is leading the way towards a more sustainable and efficient construction industry.

Sustainability is at the core of 3DXB's business model, and the company has implemented a range of practices to minimize its carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future.

Incorporating Sustainable Practices:

At 3DXB, the company starts from the very beginning of the 3D printing process. It prioritizes the use of locally sourced and eco-friendly materials to reduce transportation emissions and support local economies. Moreover, their 3D printing machinery is designed to be energy-efficient, employing cutting-edge technologies that minimize power consumption during the printing process. 3DXB adheres to a "zero-waste" philosophy, ensuring that excess materials are recycled or repurposed, thus reducing waste and promoting circularity.

Advancing Sustainable Construction Practices:

3DXB's machinery branch plays a crucial role in driving sustainable construction practices. The advanced 3D printers developed by 3DXB utilize precise deposition methods, minimizing material wastage and ensuring optimal material usage. The modularity of these printers allows for easy upgrades and replacements, extending their lifespan and reducing the need for new equipment. Additionally, the printers are equipped with remote monitoring capabilities, enabling real-time analysis and optimization of printing processes, leading to further savings in time and resources.

Micro-Concrete for a Greener Future:

In the face of sustainability challenges in the construction industry, 3DXB's micro-concrete branch rises to the occasion. The company has developed eco-friendly micro-concrete formulations, reducing the demand for traditional cement and minimizing carbon emissions. Furthermore, these mixtures require less water, easing the strain on local water resources during construction. The superior properties of 3DXB's micro-concrete products result in longer-lasting structures, reducing the need for frequent repairs and replacements and promoting waste reduction.

Driving Cost Savings for UAE Construction Projects:

3DXB's innovative technology brings substantial cost-saving benefits to construction projects in the UAE. With faster construction enabled by 3D printing, labour costs and project timelines are significantly reduced. The precise material deposition ensures minimal wastage, optimizing material usage and reducing expenses. Moreover, the durability of structures built using 3DXB's technology leads to reduced maintenance costs over the long term, contributing to cost efficiency.

A Commitment to a Greener Future:

3DXB is deeply committed to reducing the carbon footprint associated with their 3D printing solutions. Through research and development, the company continuously works on developing more sustainable materials and printing processes that produce fewer emissions. Collaborating with governments, universities, and experts, 3DXB ensures that the latest sustainable practices are implemented into their operations. The company actively participates in carbon offset programs to compensate for any unavoidable emissions associated with their operations.

As 3DXB continues to spearhead sustainable practices in the construction industry, their commitment to creating a greener future remains steadfast.





MENAFN19102023005113011630ID1107271632